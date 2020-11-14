Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is mobilizing the Idaho National Guard and restricting group sizes to 10 or fewer to fight the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge across the state. The Republican governor during a news conference Friday held remotely says the moves are needed because healthcare facilities are within weeks of having to ration care due to workers out sick with COVID-19. The restrictions are a return to stage 2 of his plan to reopen the economy while slowing the spread of the virus. In the latest version, bars, nightclubs and restaurants can continue operating, but customers must be seated.

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three Mid-Columbia farms are among those receiving the biggest fines in the state from the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries for serious violations of agriculture regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Tri-City Herald reports more than 20 farms have been cited for inadequate COVID-19 precautions. While King Fuji Ranch has been issued the largest fine for agriculture coronavirus-related violations to date, officials say an investigation involving workers who died is underway at Gebbers Farm Operations in Bridgeport. Both companies have 15 days to appeal the fines.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The College of Idaho’s administration has created an organization to address the three reported acts of hate speech or bigotry that have been associated with the school in the last year. The liberal arts college created the Representation, Inclusion and Equity Alliance to address ways the college can improve its response to bigotry. Earlier this year, homophobic language was spray-painted on Pride flags and sidewalks on campus. In October, a school employee posted photos of her son dressed in blackface for Halloween. And over the summer, photos circulated of spray paint by student-athlete Kaylee Jones saying “#FBLM,” meaning “F—- Black Lives Matter,” along with messages supporting outgoing President Donald Trump.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise School District board voted unanimously on Thursday to move students to online learning after the Thanksgiving break. Nearly 1,600 students and staff are currently quarantined in the district, crippling schools’ ability to operate. Deputy Superintendent Lisa Roberts says COVID-related quarantines have already forced 5 or 6 special education programs to temporarily close, and there aren’t enough substitutes to fill in for absent teachers. Boise board members expressed frustration that neither state nor local health leaders have taken action to slow the spread of the virus as case numbers skyrocket, noting that bars remain open and local mask rules remain unenforced while more than 25,000 students will have to attend school from home.