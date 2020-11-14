Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday a statewide two-week “freeze” that includes limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only and shuttering gyms, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities. The freeze, which will be in effect from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2, aims to limit group activities and reduce the spread of COVID-19. The state is experiencing a spike in daily case counts and reached record daily highs in confirmed cases and positivity rates in November. Brown and the governors of California and Washington issued travel advisories Friday urging residents to avoid non-essential travel out-of-state and asking people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering or returning to their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections spike across the U.S. The advisories issued Friday stopped short of stricter rules imposed by other governors and instead said people should avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country. The West Coast states have some of the lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents, but they have also seen a troubling rise in transmissions in November.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Cowlitz County jury has convicted a Vancouver man of robbing and fatally shooting convenience store cashier Kayla Chapman in 2019. The Daily News reports after a week-and-a-half trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding D’Anthony Williams guilty Thursday on all but one charge. The 20-year-old was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery with a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. The jury found Williams not guilty of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission. Defense attorney Joshua Baldwin said in court that the question wasn’t if the crime was committed, but who did it.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police are seeking help in tracking down the people behind “a frenzy” of poaching cases, including one in which a black bear was found decapitated in October. KOIN-TV reports the bear’s body was found on Oct. 15 on the Roseburg Forest Products property west of Eugene and outside of Veneta, according to Oregon State Police. Multiple deer and elk have also been reported as poached this season. The carcasses of three deer were found on Oct. 15 alone, according to authorities. State Department of Fish and Wildlife administrator Doug Cottam says there are available and inexpensive opportunities to legally harvest a deer or bear to eat in Oregon.