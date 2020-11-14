Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials reported 2,147 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in Washington, setting a new record for daily reported cases in a trend officials describe as alarming. Washington state’s previous high was set last week with nearly 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. The latest update on Friday brings the state’s totals to nearly 125,500 cases and 2,519 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Officials also reported that 9,266 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, on Thursday urged people to rethink gatherings and holiday travel plans because of the jump in cases.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering or returning to their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections spike across the U.S. The advisories issued Friday stopped short of stricter rules imposed by other governors and instead said people should avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country. The West Coast states have some of the lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents, but they have also seen a troubling rise in transmissions in November.

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has named a longtime Native American policing expert as the coordinator of its missing and murdered indigenous persons program in Washington state. David Rogers has previously served as the Nez Perce Tribe’s police chief and as a consultant involved in the training of tribal police around the country. One year ago Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative to better address the problem of violence against Native Americans and especially Native American women. According to a report from the Washington State Patrol last year, there were 56 cases of missing Native American women in the state.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Because of high winds, the majority of Whidbey Island residents were experiencing a daylong power outage Friday. The Herald reports the power went out around 11:30 a.m. Friday. As of Friday evening, the Puget Sound Energy outage map showed more than 34,800 customers were affected, including those in Anacortes on Fidalgo Island, La Conner and other service areas near Whidbey. A Puget Sound Energy spokesperson says residents on Camano Island also lost power because of equipment damage on a transmission line. Most customers were expected to regain power by midnight.