Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert believed No. 1 Gonzaga would be playing for the national title at the end of last season. But the pandemic put an abrupt end to the campaign. Kispert ultimately abandoned a plan to try his hand at pro basketball and returned for his senior season with the Bulldogs. The Zags finished 31-2 last season and are ranked first in The Associated Press preseason poll for the first time in their history. Kispert was also named to the AP preseason All-America team. Despite losing several top players, the Zags are contenders for a national title again.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without their starting center and both of their starting cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle ruled out center Ethan Pocic due to a concussion, cornerback Shaquill Griffin with a hamstring injury and cornerback Quinton Dunbar because of a knee issue. Kyle Fuller is expected to fill in for Pocic. The Seahawks are also unsure if either running backs Carlos Hyde or Chris Carson will be healthy enough to play.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alaska Anchorage will not field a men’s hockey team this season, likely ending the Seawolves’ status as an NCAA Division I program. Alaska Anchorage notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association it’s opting out of this season. It’s part of the university’s decision to halt all indoor winter sports due to health risks and protocol restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Alaska Anchorage announced earlier this year it plans to drop men’s hockey and three other sports programs to save money.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer intends to open its 2021 season as planned in early March but will remain nimble because of the coronavirus. The league also plans to play an entire regular season while working around the international calendar, which was made busier because of events pushed back by the pandemic. It remains to be seen whether fans will be allowed to attend 2021 matches.