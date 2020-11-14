Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

State: Rapid rise of virus cases ‘alarming’ in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials reported 2,147 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in Washington, setting a new record for daily reported cases in a trend officials describe as alarming. Washington state’s previous high was set last week with nearly 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. The latest update on Friday brings the state’s totals to nearly 125,500 cases and 2,519 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Officials also reported that 9,266 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, on Thursday urged people to rethink gatherings and holiday travel plans because of the jump in cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST COAST

West Coast governors urge COVID quarantine after travel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering or returning to their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections spike across the U.S. The advisories issued Friday stopped short of stricter rules imposed by other governors and instead said people should avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country. The West Coast states have some of the lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents, but they have also seen a troubling rise in transmissions in November.

NATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN-VIOLENCE

DOJ names coordinator for cases of missing, killed Indians

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has named a longtime Native American policing expert as the coordinator of its missing and murdered indigenous persons program in Washington state. David Rogers has previously served as the Nez Perce Tribe’s police chief and as a consultant involved in the training of tribal police around the country. One year ago Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative to better address the problem of violence against Native Americans and especially Native American women. According to a report from the Washington State Patrol last year, there were 56 cases of missing Native American women in the state.

WASHINGTON WIND STORM

Wind storm causes lengthy power outage around Whidbey Island

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Because of high winds, the majority of Whidbey Island residents were experiencing a daylong power outage Friday. The Herald reports the power went out around 11:30 a.m. Friday. As of Friday evening, the Puget Sound Energy outage map showed more than 34,800 customers were affected, including those in Anacortes on Fidalgo Island, La Conner and other service areas near Whidbey. A Puget Sound Energy spokesperson says residents on Camano Island also lost power because of equipment damage on a transmission line. Most customers were expected to regain power by midnight.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announces 14-day statewide “freeze”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday a statewide two-week “freeze” that includes limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only and shuttering gyms, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities. The freeze, which will be in effect from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2, aims to limit group activities and reduce the spread of COVID-19. The state is experiencing a spike in daily case counts and reached record daily highs in confirmed cases and positivity rates in November. Brown and the governors of California and Washington issued travel advisories Friday urging residents to avoid non-essential travel out-of-state and asking people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country.

CONVENIENCE STORE KILLING

Vancouver man found guilty in killing of woman at store

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Cowlitz County jury has convicted a Vancouver man of robbing and fatally shooting convenience store cashier Kayla Chapman in 2019. The Daily News reports after a week-and-a-half trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding D’Anthony Williams guilty Thursday on all but one charge. The 20-year-old was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery with a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. The jury found Williams not guilty of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission. Defense attorney Joshua Baldwin said in court that the question wasn’t if the crime was committed, but who did it.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARMS FINED

20 farms fined for not protecting workers from COVID-19

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three Mid-Columbia farms are among those receiving the biggest fines in the state from the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries for serious violations of agriculture regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Tri-City Herald reports more than 20 farms have been cited for inadequate COVID-19 precautions. While King Fuji Ranch has been issued the largest fine for agriculture coronavirus-related violations to date, officials say an investigation involving workers who died is underway at Gebbers Farm Operations in Bridgeport. Both companies have 15 days to appeal the fines.

FRUIT JUICE LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT

Washington state fruit plant agrees to settle lawsuit

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The owner of a fruit processing plant in Washington state has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit claiming the company produced juices tainted by inorganic arsenic and moldy fruit. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that Valley Processing Inc. owner Mary Ann Bliesner agreed to a court order prohibiting the company from producing fruit juice until sanitation steps are taken at its Sunnyside plant. Federal officials claimed that Valley Processing Inc. was found to have products contaminated with inorganic arsenic and patulin, a chemical caused by mold on spoiled fruit. Attorney Lillian S. Hardy argued the claims were erroneous. She said the company decided to settle without disputing them.

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

Lakewood man charged after accidentally shooting man

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A Lakewood man was arrested on assault and firearms charges after he allegedly accidentally shot a man in Port Orchard. Police were dispatched to a home this week for a reported gunshot injury. The victim, a 23-year-old male from Lakewood, was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He was still in the hospital recovering on Thursday. He suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso. A 21-year-old Lakewood man was arrested when it was determined he had accidentally shot the other man. The suspect is a convicted felon. He has been charged with assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Gov. Jay Inslee urges public to forego holiday gatherings

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, on Thursday urged people to forego gatherings and holiday travel plans as COVID-19 cases spike across the state. Inslee said further measures to prevent the spread will be announced in the coming days. Two days ago, state and county health officials warned of an acceleration of cases, and pleaded with the public to take the pandemic more seriously heading into the winter holidays. On Tuesday, state health officer Kathy Lofy said cases have been steadily increasing since September, but that the most dramatic increases have occurred over the past two weeks. She said cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread.