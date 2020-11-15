Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest where he will reportedly detail new restrictions. Inslee’s office said he would discuss actions to combat the crisis but offered no details. The Seattle Times reports that among Inslee’s announcements will be a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars and significantly reduced capacity at grocery stores and retail shops. The newspaper cited industry officials briefed by Inslee’s staff. The Democratic governor will also prohibit all indoor social gatherings. And Inslee will reportedly limit grocery stores and retailers to 25% occupancy.

SEATTLE (AP) — A hiker who was rescued after being lost overnight in a whiteout in Mount Rainier National Park has been brought back to life after what his medical team is calling an amazing recovery. The Seattle Times reports that 45-year-old Michael Knapinski, of Woodinville, Washington, was airlifted off the mountain last Sunday to Harborview Medical Center where he died in the emergency room. The medical team repeatedly performed CPR and hooked him up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine, which pumped blood out of his body into a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide, and then back into the body. He’s now recovering after having his heart stopped for 45 minutes.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials reported 2,147 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in Washington, setting a new record for daily reported cases in a trend officials describe as alarming. Washington state’s previous high was set last week with nearly 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. The latest update on Friday brings the state’s totals to nearly 125,500 cases and 2,519 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Officials also reported that 9,266 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, on Thursday urged people to rethink gatherings and holiday travel plans because of the jump in cases.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering or returning to their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections spike across the U.S. The advisories issued Friday stopped short of stricter rules imposed by other governors and instead said people should avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country. The West Coast states have some of the lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents, but they have also seen a troubling rise in transmissions in November.