Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon came back to beat Washington State 43-29 on Saturday night. Travis Dye caught two second-half touchdown passes to help Oregon improve to 2-0. The Ducks piled up 582 yards of total offense. Freshman Jayden de Laura threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State. The Cougars are 1-1. They led at the half but could not stop the Ducks in the second half. Freshman defensive back Ayden Hector recovered three Oregon turnovers in the first half.

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean McGrew rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, Dylan Morris added a 1-yard TD plunge, and Washington opened the Jimmy Lake era as head coach with a 27-21 win over Oregon State. McGrew was part of a multifaceted rushing attack by Washington that rolled up 267 yards rushing. Jermar Jefferson rushed for 133 yards and a TD for Oregon State, his 12th career 100-yard rushing game. The Beavers lost their second straight after falling to Washington State in their season opener.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without their starting center and both of their starting cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle ruled out center Ethan Pocic due to a concussion, cornerback Shaquill Griffin with a hamstring injury and cornerback Quinton Dunbar because of a knee issue. Kyle Fuller is expected to fill in for Pocic. The Seahawks are also unsure if either running backs Carlos Hyde or Chris Carson will be healthy enough to play.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alaska Anchorage will not field a men’s hockey team this season, likely ending the Seawolves’ status as an NCAA Division I program. Alaska Anchorage notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association it’s opting out of this season. It’s part of the university’s decision to halt all indoor winter sports due to health risks and protocol restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Alaska Anchorage announced earlier this year it plans to drop men’s hockey and three other sports programs to save money.