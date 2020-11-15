Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Report: Inslee will announce new COVID-19 restrictions

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest where he will reportedly detail new restrictions. Inslee’s office said he would discuss actions to combat the crisis but offered no details. The Seattle Times reports that among Inslee’s announcements will be a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars and significantly reduced capacity at grocery stores and retail shops. The newspaper cited industry officials briefed by Inslee’s staff. The Democratic governor will also prohibit all indoor social gatherings. And Inslee will reportedly limit grocery stores and retailers to 25% occupancy.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announces 14-day statewide “freeze”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday a statewide two-week “freeze” that includes limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only and shuttering gyms, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities. The freeze, which will be in effect from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2, aims to limit group activities and reduce the spread of COVID-19. The state is experiencing a spike in daily case counts and reached record daily highs in confirmed cases and positivity rates in November. Brown and the governors of California and Washington issued travel advisories Friday urging residents to avoid non-essential travel out-of-state and asking people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST COAST

West Coast governors urge COVID quarantine after travel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering or returning to their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections spike across the U.S. The advisories issued Friday stopped short of stricter rules imposed by other governors and instead said people should avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country. The West Coast states have some of the lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents, but they have also seen a troubling rise in transmissions in November.

CONVENIENCE STORE KILLING

Vancouver man found guilty in killing of woman at store

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Cowlitz County jury has convicted a Vancouver man of robbing and fatally shooting convenience store cashier Kayla Chapman in 2019. The Daily News reports after a week-and-a-half trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding D’Anthony Williams guilty Thursday on all but one charge. The 20-year-old was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery with a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. The jury found Williams not guilty of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission. Defense attorney Joshua Baldwin said in court that the question wasn’t if the crime was committed, but who did it.

POACHING FRENZY

Oregon officials raise alarms amid ‘frenzy’ of poaching

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police are seeking help in tracking down the people behind “a frenzy” of poaching cases, including one in which a black bear was found decapitated in October. KOIN-TV reports the bear’s body was found on Oct. 15 on the Roseburg Forest Products property west of Eugene and outside of Veneta, according to Oregon State Police. Multiple deer and elk have also been reported as poached this season. The carcasses of three deer were found on Oct. 15 alone, according to authorities. State Department of Fish and Wildlife administrator Doug Cottam says there are available and inexpensive opportunities to legally harvest a deer or bear to eat in Oregon.

AP-US-WHITE-SUPREMACIST-ETHIOPIAN-ADOPTION

White supremacists killed Ethiopian man but his son thrives

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego attorney who collected money from white supremacist Tom Metzger to pay off a judgment for his role in the fatal beating of Ethiopian immigrant formed an unusual bond with the victim’s son. Civil rights lawyer James McElroy delivered the money to the family of Mulugeta Seraw, who was killed in 1988 in Portland, Oregon. Those deliveries to Ethiopia allowed McElroy to meet Seraw’s young son. They hit it off and McElroy ended up adopting him. Metzger died Nov. 4 at age 82 in Hemet, California, from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARMS FINED

20 farms fined for not protecting workers from COVID-19

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three Mid-Columbia farms are among those receiving the biggest fines in the state from the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries for serious violations of agriculture regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Tri-City Herald reports more than 20 farms have been cited for inadequate COVID-19 precautions. While King Fuji Ranch has been issued the largest fine for agriculture coronavirus-related violations to date, officials say an investigation involving workers who died is underway at Gebbers Farm Operations in Bridgeport. Both companies have 15 days to appeal the fines.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon shatters COVID-19 daily case record after Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon tallied 1,122 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, shattering its previous record and four more people have died. The previous daily record was 988 on Saturday. Multnomah County, home to Portland, had 350 cases on Thursday. State health officials attributed some of the new cases this week to at least five Halloween parties, including one that had 100 guests. Several major hospitals in Portland are now curtailing elective surgeries amid the surge. State health data shows that about 20% of intensive care unit beds remain free statewide and 290 people are hospitalized with the virus.