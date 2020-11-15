WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
4-5-6
(four, five, six)Hit 5
01-05-12-32-37
(one, five, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-seven)Keno
01-09-12-13-17-20-21-22-25-27-31-32-33-42-44-57-59-64-75-76
(one, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)Match 4
01-08-10-13
(one, eight, ten, thirteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $176 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $179 million