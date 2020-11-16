BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:20 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK US SURGE

From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the U.S. are ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions amid the record-shattering resurgence of the virus that is all but certain to get worse because of holiday travel and family gatherings over Thanksgiving. By David Eggert and Rachel La Corte. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday announced new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks as the state continues to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

JAIL LAWSUIT GLUTEN FREE FOOD

SEATTLE — A Michigan man says he lost about 35 pounds and was malnourished to the point of unconsciousness during a three-week stay in a Washington state jail early this year because staff failed to provide him gluten-free food to accommodate his celiac disease. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — A long-term care facility in Washington state reported that 94 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since late October, its second outbreak since the coronavirus pandemic began. SENT: 400 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK CASINO RECOVERY

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — America’s casinos are recovering from months of closures necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, having regained 81% of the gambling revenue they saw in the third quarter of last year, the casinos’ trade association said Monday. By Wayne Parry. SENT: 530 words. With AP photos.

OREGON RURAL COUNTIES IDAHO

LA PINE, Ore. — People in two counties in rural Oregon voted to push their lawmakers to consider moving their communities into Idaho, which they say is more representative of their political views. SENT: 330 words.

SPORTS

FBC WASHINGTON-LAKE

SEATTLE — Dylan Morris’ debut as the starting quarterback for Washington wasn’t flashy and didn’t produce numbers that jumped off the stat sheet. By Tim Booth. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

BKN NBA DRAFT BIGS

James Wiseman was considered a possible No. 1 overall NBA draft pick before he ever played in college. Things haven’t changed, even after only three games at the college level. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 780 words.

IN BRIEF

KAYAKER DEATH: Kayaker dies in SW Washington creek.

VEHICLE CRASH TEEN DEATH: Teen dies, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Vancouver

TACOMA HOMICIDES: Tacoma police investigate 2 homicides from weekend.