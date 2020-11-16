Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Or. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 868 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday and two more deaths. The state is experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections and has reached record high positivity rates and hospitalizations in November. Oregon has surpassed more than 1,000 cases a day twice this month and Gov. Kate Brown has announced a two-week “freeze” of new restrictions aimed and slowing the spread of the disease. The state total was 56,880 cases on Sunday. The two new deaths were those of an 81-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both in Umatilla County.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Oregon for a rally to protest what they perceived as flawed or fraudulent results of the Nov. 3 election. KOIN-TV reported the event in Salem billed by organizers as a “Defeat the Steal” rally coincided with similar protests across the U.S. The crowd of 100 to 200 people gathered at the state Capitol, where many demonstrators said they do not believe the election results naming Joe Biden as the nation’s president-elect. Many attendees said they want a fight to be held in the courts over the election outcome.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest where he will reportedly detail new restrictions. Inslee’s office said he would discuss actions to combat the crisis but offered no details. The Seattle Times reports that among Inslee’s announcements will be a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars and significantly reduced capacity at grocery stores and retail shops. The newspaper cited industry officials briefed by Inslee’s staff. The Democratic governor will also prohibit all indoor social gatherings. And Inslee will reportedly limit grocery stores and retailers to 25% occupancy.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday a statewide two-week “freeze” that includes limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only and shuttering gyms, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities. The freeze, which will be in effect from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2, aims to limit group activities and reduce the spread of COVID-19. The state is experiencing a spike in daily case counts and reached record daily highs in confirmed cases and positivity rates in November. Brown and the governors of California and Washington issued travel advisories Friday urging residents to avoid non-essential travel out-of-state and asking people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country.