Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan and Washington joined several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the United States. The most recent million came in less than a week, and as many Americans prepare to observe a Thanksgiving holiday marked by the pandemic. The two states’ actions also follow grim milestones passed by Texas and California last week as the states each marked more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Health experts and officials across the nation are now cautioning people to forego or revise gatherings and holiday travel plans as celebrations approach.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks as the state continues to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases. Starting at 11:59 p.m. Monday, a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, and movie theaters. Retail stores, including grocery stores, must limit indoor capacity to 25%. Indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are also prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and have quarantined for seven days. By Wednesday, restaurants and bars will be limited to outdoor dining and to-go service.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Colleges in the U.S. have seen a sharp enrollment drop among international students this fall. University administrators say a number of hurdles and new policies brought on by the coronavirus pandemic are to blame. A new survey out this week shows a 43% drop among new international students enrolled online or in-person. And total international enrollment fell by 16% when including both new and returning students. Many foreign students were unable to get visas earlier this year when American consulates were closed because of the pandemic. Others were stranded because of travel restrictions or faced financial problems related to the outbreak.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle say 13 people were arrested on various charges during a Saturday evening demonstration in the city. KIRO-TV reported the purpose of the demonstration was not immediately known and no injuries were reported. Police say officers issued multiple dispersal orders to a group obstructing traffic and creating a public safety hazard at the intersection of North Northgate Way and 3rd Avenue Northeast. Authorities say protesters who did not leave were arrested on charges of failing to disperse, pedestrian interference, resisting arrest and obstruction.