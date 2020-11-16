Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jared Goff passed for 302 yards, Darious Williams made two interceptions and the Los Angeles Rams took a share of the NFC West lead with a 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Malcolm Brown rushed for two touchdowns and Darrell Henderson had another score as the Rams returned from their bye week and held Seattle to three points after halftime to win for the fifth time in the rivals’ past six meetings. Russell Wilson passed for 248 yards and rushed for 60 more for the Seahawks, who have lost three of four after a 5-0 start. Wilson threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson seems to find ways to turn disastrous plays into remarkable ones. However, Wilson couldn’t conjure that trademark magic as he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the Seattle Seahawks’ 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

UNDATED (AP) — Joe Burrow set the Football Bowl Subdivision record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 games for national champion LSU last year. The way Florida’s Kyle Trask is going, 60 would be very possible for him if not for the COVID-19 pandemic shortening schedules. Trask threw for six touchdowns against Arkansas and has 28 in six games. If he continues his pace of 4.67 per game, he would throw 56 if the Gators play all 10 of their regular-season games, go to the SEC championship game and play in a bowl. If he carried it through one or two College Football Playoff games, the record would be in sight.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon came back to beat Washington State 43-29 on Saturday night. Travis Dye caught two second-half touchdown passes to help Oregon improve to 2-0. The Ducks piled up 582 yards of total offense. Freshman Jayden de Laura threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State. The Cougars are 1-1. They led at the half but could not stop the Ducks in the second half. Freshman defensive back Ayden Hector recovered three Oregon turnovers in the first half.