Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Report: Inslee will announce new COVID-19 restrictions

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest where he will reportedly detail new restrictions. Inslee’s office said he would discuss actions to combat the crisis but offered no details. The Seattle Times reports that among Inslee’s announcements will be a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars and significantly reduced capacity at grocery stores and retail shops. The newspaper cited industry officials briefed by Inslee’s staff. The Democratic governor will also prohibit all indoor social gatherings. And Inslee will reportedly limit grocery stores and retailers to 25% occupancy.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho governor ups restrictions, mobilizes national guard

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is mobilizing the Idaho National Guard and restricting group sizes to 10 or fewer to fight the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge across the state. The Republican governor during a news conference Friday held remotely says the moves are needed because healthcare facilities are within weeks of having to ration care due to workers out sick with COVID-19. The restrictions are a return to stage 2 of his plan to reopen the economy while slowing the spread of the virus. In the latest version, bars, nightclubs and restaurants can continue operating, but customers must be seated.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARMS FINED

20 farms fined for not protecting workers from COVID-19

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three Mid-Columbia farms are among those receiving the biggest fines in the state from the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries for serious violations of agriculture regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Tri-City Herald reports more than 20 farms have been cited for inadequate COVID-19 precautions. While King Fuji Ranch has been issued the largest fine for agriculture coronavirus-related violations to date, officials say an investigation involving workers who died is underway at Gebbers Farm Operations in Bridgeport. Both companies have 15 days to appeal the fines.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO-HATE SPEECH

College of Idaho creates new group to combat hate speech

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The College of Idaho’s administration has created an organization to address the three reported acts of hate speech or bigotry that have been associated with the school in the last year. The liberal arts college created the Representation, Inclusion and Equity Alliance to address ways the college can improve its response to bigotry. Earlier this year, homophobic language was spray-painted on Pride flags and sidewalks on campus. In October, a school employee posted photos of her son dressed in blackface for Halloween. And over the summer, photos circulated of spray paint by student-athlete Kaylee Jones saying “#FBLM,” meaning “F—- Black Lives Matter,” along with messages supporting outgoing President Donald Trump.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho’s 2nd-largest school district goes online-only, again

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise School District board voted unanimously on Thursday to move students to online learning after the Thanksgiving break. Nearly 1,600 students and staff are currently quarantined in the district, crippling schools’ ability to operate. Deputy Superintendent Lisa Roberts says COVID-related quarantines have already forced 5 or 6 special education programs to temporarily close, and there aren’t enough substitutes to fill in for absent teachers. Boise board members expressed frustration that neither state nor local health leaders have taken action to slow the spread of the virus as case numbers skyrocket, noting that bars remain open and local mask rules remain unenforced while more than 25,000 students will have to attend school from home.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho’s coronavirus surge overwhelms primary care clinics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A health care executive says Idaho’s unchecked spread of the coronavirus has become so overwhelming in some areas that medical providers are struggling to answer phone calls from would-be patients. Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said Wednesday the company’s 20 clinics in southwestern Idaho normally get about 1,800 phone calls a day. Now they are getting 3,000 and dealing with dozens of staffers out sick. Peterman says that means they might miss calls from parents of children with ear infections or patients with questions about their blood pressure medication. So far more than 75,400 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus and more than 700 have died.