Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

2 states announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M

Michigan and Washington joined several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the United States. The most recent million came in less than a week, and as many Americans prepare to observe a Thanksgiving holiday marked by the pandemic. The two states’ actions also follow grim milestones passed by Texas and California last week as the states each marked more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Health experts and officials across the nation are now cautioning people to forego or revise gatherings and holiday travel plans as celebrations approach.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

New COVID-19 restrictions on dining, gyms in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks as the state continues to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases. Starting at 11:59 p.m. Monday, a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, and movie theaters. Retail stores, including grocery stores, must limit indoor capacity to 25%. Indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are also prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and have quarantined for seven days. By Wednesday, restaurants and bars will be limited to outdoor dining and to-go service.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Colleges in the U.S. have seen a sharp enrollment drop among international students this fall. University administrators say a number of hurdles and new policies brought on by the coronavirus pandemic are to blame. A new survey out this week shows a 43% drop among new international students enrolled online or in-person. And total international enrollment fell by 16% when including both new and returning students. Many foreign students were unable to get visas earlier this year when American consulates were closed because of the pandemic. Others were stranded because of travel restrictions or faced financial problems related to the outbreak.

SEATTLE PROTEST-ARRESTS

Seattle police say 13 people arrested during demonstration

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle say 13 people were arrested on various charges during a Saturday evening demonstration in the city. KIRO-TV reported the purpose of the demonstration was not immediately known and no injuries were reported. Police say officers issued multiple dispersal orders to a group obstructing traffic and creating a public safety hazard at the intersection of North Northgate Way and 3rd Avenue Northeast. Authorities say protesters who did not leave were arrested on charges of failing to disperse, pedestrian interference, resisting arrest and obstruction.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Report: Inslee will announce new COVID-19 restrictions

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest where he will reportedly detail new restrictions. Inslee’s office said he would discuss actions to combat the crisis but offered no details. The Seattle Times reports that among Inslee’s announcements will be a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars and significantly reduced capacity at grocery stores and retail shops. The newspaper cited industry officials briefed by Inslee’s staff. The Democratic governor will also prohibit all indoor social gatherings. And Inslee will reportedly limit grocery stores and retailers to 25% occupancy.

AP-US-MOUNT RAINIER-HIKER RECOVERING

Hiker whose heart stopped after Mt. Rainier rescue recovers

SEATTLE (AP) — A hiker who was rescued after being lost overnight in a whiteout in Mount Rainier National Park has been brought back to life after what his medical team is calling an amazing recovery. The Seattle Times reports that 45-year-old Michael Knapinski, of Woodinville, Washington, was airlifted off the mountain last Sunday to Harborview Medical Center where he died in the emergency room. The medical team repeatedly performed CPR and hooked him up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine, which pumped blood out of his body into a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide, and then back into the body. He’s now recovering after having his heart stopped for 45 minutes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

State: Rapid rise of virus cases ‘alarming’ in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials reported 2,147 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in Washington, setting a new record for daily reported cases in a trend officials describe as alarming. Washington state’s previous high was set last week with nearly 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. The latest update on Friday brings the state’s totals to nearly 125,500 cases and 2,519 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Officials also reported that 9,266 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, on Thursday urged people to rethink gatherings and holiday travel plans because of the jump in cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST COAST

West Coast governors urge COVID quarantine after travel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering or returning to their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections spike across the U.S. The advisories issued Friday stopped short of stricter rules imposed by other governors and instead said people should avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country. The West Coast states have some of the lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents, but they have also seen a troubling rise in transmissions in November.

NATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN-VIOLENCE

DOJ names coordinator for cases of missing, killed Indians

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has named a longtime Native American policing expert as the coordinator of its missing and murdered indigenous persons program in Washington state. David Rogers has previously served as the Nez Perce Tribe’s police chief and as a consultant involved in the training of tribal police around the country. One year ago Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative to better address the problem of violence against Native Americans and especially Native American women. According to a report from the Washington State Patrol last year, there were 56 cases of missing Native American women in the state.

WASHINGTON WIND STORM

Wind storm causes lengthy power outage around Whidbey Island

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Because of high winds, the majority of Whidbey Island residents were experiencing a daylong power outage Friday. The Herald reports the power went out around 11:30 a.m. Friday. As of Friday evening, the Puget Sound Energy outage map showed more than 34,800 customers were affected, including those in Anacortes on Fidalgo Island, La Conner and other service areas near Whidbey. A Puget Sound Energy spokesperson says residents on Camano Island also lost power because of equipment damage on a transmission line. Most customers were expected to regain power by midnight.