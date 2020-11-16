AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Nov. 16.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Nov. 16 9:00 AM Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a general media availability session

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87194925567

——————–

Monday, Nov. 16 1:00 PM Bicameral Dems discuss passage of ‘key democracy reform’ legislation – Declaration for American Democracy host press call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. John Sarbanes, who urge the incoming Biden administration and Congress to ‘double down on democracy reform’ by passing the For the People Act. Other speakers include Declaration for American Democracy Director Jana Morgan, NAACP Civic Engagement Vice President Jamal Watkins, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights President and CEO Vanita Gupta, Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune, Democracy21 President Fred Wertheimer, People for the American Way President Ben Jealous, End Citizens United//Let America Vote Action Fund President and Executive Director Tiffany Muller, March for Out Lives Executive Director Alexis Confer, Public Citizen President Robert Weissman, and Indivisible Acting Co-Executive Director Matthew Traldi

Weblinks: http://endcitizensunited.org/, https://twitter.com/stopbigmoney

Contacts: Aki Camargo, M+R Strategic Services, acamargo@mrss.com, 1 347 406 1616

To RSVP to the telepress conference and receive the call-in information, please email Aki Camargo at acamargo@mrss.com.

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 17 CANCELED: Voice-Connected Home conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Portland-Downtown Conv Ctr, 1441 NE 2nd Avenue, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.worldclassbusinessleaders.com/events, https://twitter.com/managerematch

Contacts: World Class Business Leaders, news@worldclassbusinessleaders.com

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 17 – Thursday, Nov. 19 Association of Oregon Counties annual conference – Association of Oregon Counties annual conference, with over 400 county officials expected to attend * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://oregoncounties.org/

Contacts: Association of Oregon Counties, news@oregoncounties.org, 1 503 585 8351