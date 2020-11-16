AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Nov. 16.

Monday, Nov. 16 1:30 PM Puget Sound Partnership Science Panel meeting

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/94712727939?pwd=SU9GRmtOcEk4aGZmb1FpWnNBODZsUT09 Meeting ID: 947 1272 7939, Password: 341626. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782. Meeting ID: 947 1272 7939, Password: 341626.

Monday, Nov. 16 5:00 PM Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan holds a virtual town hall on the West Seattle Bridge

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Chelsea Kellogg, Seattle Mayor’s Office, Chelsea.Kellogg2@seattle.gov

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=RR7meOtrCUCPmTWdi1T0G0qaZF3VFFtHvugBXDqW6tVUN1ZWTkFQN1lWWDZLNjQxR1ZYNlpZOUxWUS4u

Tuesday, Nov. 17 8:30 AM Economic Alliance Snohomish County meeting with Arlington mayor – Arlington Mayor Barb Tolbert and Port of Everett’s Lisa Lefeber speak at Economic Alliance Snohomish County meeting

Weblinks: http://www.economicalliancesc.org, https://twitter.com/econalliancesc

Contacts: EASC, info@economicalliancesc.org , 1 425 743 4567

Tuesday, Nov. 17 6:00 PM Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant holds virtual People’s Budget Town Hall

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Office of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, kshama.sawant@seattle.gov

Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Thursday, Nov. 19 Washington State Grape Society Annual Meeting held virtually

Location: First Church-The Nazarene, 500 N Elm St, Grandview, WA

Weblinks: http://www.grapesociety.org

Contacts: Washington State Grape Society, agmgt@agmgt.com, 1 509 585 5460

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Nov. 18 1:00 PM Analyst & Investor Meeting Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.f5.com/about/investor-relations/events-calendar/, https://twitter.com/f5networks

Contacts: Suzanne DuLong , F5 Networks Investor Relations, s.dulong@F5.com, 1 206 272 7049

Wednesday, Nov. 18 Microsoft Corp: Q2 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400