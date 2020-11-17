BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:42 p.m.

NEW HEALTH SECRETARY WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday appointed Dr. Umair A. Shah as the state’s new secretary of health. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 430 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

With more shutdowns looming and a vaccine months away from wide distribution, governors across the U.S. are pleading for more help from Washington ahead of what is shaping up to be a bleak winter. By Geoff Mulvihill and Rachel La Corte. SENT: 870 words.

HOME HEALTHCARE WORKERS COURT RULING

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a Trump Administration rule that opponents said would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. By Don Thompson. SENT: 370 words. With AP photos.

WRONGFUL PREGNANCY AWARD

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle has awarded $10 million to the family of a severely disabled child who was born after a community clinic nurse inadvertently gave the mother a flu shot instead of a birth-control injection. SENT: 430 words.

HOME HEALTHCARE WORKERS COURT RULING

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a Trump Administration rule that opponents said would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. By Don Thompson. SENT: 370 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON PHARMACY

NEW YORK — Now at Amazon.com: insulin and inhalers. The retail colossus opened an online pharmacy Tuesday that allows customers to order medication or prescription refills, and have them delivered to their front door in a couple of days. By Joseph Pisani and Tom Murphy. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC MLS SOUNDERS OWNERSHIP

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders have added Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. to the club’s ownership group. SENT: 200 words.