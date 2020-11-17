Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Police in Nampa say a hit-and-run investigation is now a homicide case after the victim died of her injuries.The Nampa Police Department says the woman, 68-year-old Barbara Alexander, died over the weekend. Investigators believe Alexander was struck by a gray or silver 2007 Dodge Caliber around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 near a busy Nampa intersection. The car likely has damage to the passenger side front fender and is missing the passenger side mirror. Police found video surveillance that reportedly shows the driver pulling over after the collision to inspect the damage done to the vehicle. Officials are asking any witnesses or people with video of the collision to come forward.

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — People in two counties in rural Oregon voted to push their lawmakers to consider moving their communities into Idaho, which they say is more representative of their political views. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the chances of Jefferson and Union counties joining Idaho are slim as it would require votes by both Oregon and Idaho legislatures and the U.S. Congress. Supporteres have been working for several years to build momentum for shifting Oregon’s border to put some of the state’s more rural, and politically conservative, counties to Idaho. They say that, because state politics are dominated by more populous — and more politically progressive — communities along the Interstate 5 corridor, large swaths of the state are ignored.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest where he will reportedly detail new restrictions. Inslee’s office said he would discuss actions to combat the crisis but offered no details. The Seattle Times reports that among Inslee’s announcements will be a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars and significantly reduced capacity at grocery stores and retail shops. The newspaper cited industry officials briefed by Inslee’s staff. The Democratic governor will also prohibit all indoor social gatherings. And Inslee will reportedly limit grocery stores and retailers to 25% occupancy.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is mobilizing the Idaho National Guard and restricting group sizes to 10 or fewer to fight the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge across the state. The Republican governor during a news conference Friday held remotely says the moves are needed because healthcare facilities are within weeks of having to ration care due to workers out sick with COVID-19. The restrictions are a return to stage 2 of his plan to reopen the economy while slowing the spread of the virus. In the latest version, bars, nightclubs and restaurants can continue operating, but customers must be seated.