Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases surge across Oregon a slew of new restrictions are being implemented in the state beginning Wednesday, as part of a two-week freeze in halt social activities. Restaurants are once again being limited to take-out only — but this time with the lack of an economic backstop, worrying owners that their business will not be able to survive. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic around 200 restaurants, or 2 percent of Oregon’s restaurants, have permanently closed. A month into Oregon’s March shutdown, an estimated 81% of Oregon restaurant workers had been laid off or furloughed — impacting 127,000 restaurant workers, according to a national survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association.

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — People in two counties in rural Oregon voted to push their lawmakers to consider moving their communities into Idaho, which they say is more representative of their political views. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the chances of Jefferson and Union counties joining Idaho are slim as it would require votes by both Oregon and Idaho legislatures and the U.S. Congress. Supporteres have been working for several years to build momentum for shifting Oregon’s border to put some of the state’s more rural, and politically conservative, counties to Idaho. They say that, because state politics are dominated by more populous — and more politically progressive — communities along the Interstate 5 corridor, large swaths of the state are ignored.

NEW YORK (AP) — Close to 90,000 sex abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts of America as the deadline arrived for submitting claims in the organization’s bankruptcy case. The number filed by Monday far exceeds initial projections of lawyers who have been signing up clients since the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in February in the face of hundreds of lawsuits alleging decades-old sex abuse by Scout leaders. Eventually, the proceedings in federal bankruptcy court will lead to the creation of a compensation fund to pay settlements to abuse survivors whose claims are upheld. The potential size of the compensation fund isn’t yet known and will be negotiated.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Deputies say a Sunriver man died after getting trapped underwater while whitewater kayaking northeast of Vancouver, Washington. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 20-year-old Blaine Davis became trapped in Canyon Creek where the creek flows into the Lewis River, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Davis was removed from the water, and his friends tried to resuscitate him. One friend paddled back to where they parked their cars, then drove for help. The other stayed behind to continue lifesaving efforts. Authorities in a rescue boat found Davis and his friend on Canyon Creek — in a remote area the sheriff’s office said is accessible only by boat. Davis died at the scene.