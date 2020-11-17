Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is seeking to bar initiative promoter Tim Eyman from having any future financial control of political committees as a judge hears arguments that he solicited kickbacks, laundered donations and flouted campaign finance law in a long-running scheme to enrich himself. Eyman’s trial before Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon opened Monday in a 2017 lawsuit brought by the attorney general’s office. The court previously found Eyman committed other violations as part of the case, including that he failed to disclose more than $766,000 in campaign contributions that he received in personal accounts. Eyman insists he did nothing wrong.

RITZVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials are asking more than 300 attendees of a wedding near Ritzville on Nov. 7 to get tested for COVID-19 after several people tested positive. The Grant County Health District said in a news release Monday that anyone who attended the wedding is being asked to quarantine through Nov. 21. County officials say as of Monday, 17 county residents have tested positive and that attendees diagnosed with COVID-19 have also been linked to two subsequent outbreaks. At the time of the wedding ceremonies had been limited to 30 people. As of Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee has prohibited receptions. State health officials reported an additional 1,492 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in Washington Monday.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol has finished its investigation into the death of a Black man who died while being restrained by Tacoma police. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that his office will decide whether criminal charges will be filed in connection with the death of Manuel Ellis. Gov. Jay Inslee assigned the case to a special investigative team after it became public that a deputy from the previous lead investigation agency had responded to the scene where Ellis died March 3. Inslee said that Pierce County sheriff’s deputy had “participated in restraining” Ellis, amounting to “an incurable conflict.” Ferguson gave no estimate of when charging decisions could be made.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Michigan man says he lost about 35 pounds and was malnourished to the point of unconsciousness during a three-week stay in a Washington state jail early this year because staff failed to provide him gluten-free food to accommodate his celiac disease. Gaven Picciano, 26, sued the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington, as well as NaphCare, the for-profit Alabama company that provides medical services at the jail, in U.S. District Court in Tacoma last week. One of his attorneys said he weighed about 200 pounds when he entered the jail Jan. 30 and 165 pounds when he left it Feb. 20. The county declined to comment.