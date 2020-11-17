Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The responsibility wasn’t on the Seattle Seahawks’ defense for a change. It wasn’t great but Seattle’s 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams rested squarely on the continued mistakes by Russell Wilson. Seattle lost its second straight game and has dropped three of four ahead of a massive showdown with division foe Arizona on Thursday night. Wilson has 10 turnovers on his own over the past four games. He threw two more interceptions against the Rams. The MVP talk from earlier in the season seems to have quieted, but Seattle needs Wilson to rediscover that form.

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris’ debut as the starting quarterback for Washington wasn’t flashy but it also wasn’t littered with mistakes. That may have been as important as anything the redshirt freshman did in his first college game, a season-opening win over Oregon State. Coach Jimmy Lake says Morris has room for improvement, as does the rest of the team. Lake believes the ability to have a potent passing game is there for the Huskies, possibly beginning this week facing Arizona.

UNDATED (AP) — Memphis freshman James Wiseman tops the list of big men in this week’s NBA draft. The 7-foot-1 Wiseman was considered a possible No. 1 overall draft pick before he ever played in college. Last year’s top-ranked college recruit played just three games with the Tigers due to NCAA eligibility issues. He showed glimpses of his potential in scoring, rebounding and protecting the rim. USC freshman Onyeka Okongwu is another name to watch. He became the Trojans’ low-post presence and is a lottery prospect. Maryland’s Jalen Smith blossomed as a sophomore and could be a first-round pick as well.