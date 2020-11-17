AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 17 9:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little chairs the Land Board meeting

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 17 10:00 AM Albertsons ‘Turkey Bucks’ events – Ceremony to announce and acknowledge the efforts of Albertsons employees and customers to donate Thanksgiving meals to the Idaho Foodbank as part of the ‘Turkey Bucks’ giving program

Location: 1055 E Parkcenter Blvd, 1055 E Parkcenter Blvd., Boise, ID

Contacts: Susanne Lally , Public Relations and Government Affairs, slally@idahofoodbank.org, 1 208 577 2688, 1 208 803 1252

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 17 10:00 AM Idaho Department of Labor Caldwell office holds drive-thru job fair

Location: 4514 Thomas Jefferson St, 4514 Thomas Jefferson St., Caldwell, ID

Contacts: Elizabeth Anzaldua, Idaho Department of Labor, elizabeth.anzaldua@labor.idaho.gov, 1 208 364 7781 x 3172

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 17 12:00 PM BLM releases wild horses to Saylor Creek Herd Management Area – Bureau of Land Management Jarbidge Field Office, Twin Falls District releases 11 horses to the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area

Location: Elmore County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 855 E 1st Ave., Glenns Ferry, ID

Contacts: Heather Tiel-Nelson, Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls, blm_id_newsroom@blm.gov, 1 208 736 2352