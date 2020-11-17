Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Doctors serving Idaho and Oregon spent hours Tuesday morning trying to sway health districts, city leaders and the public to do more to stop the spread of coronavirus with rationed care looming in the future. But in one public health department, they were met with debunked conspiracy theories and skepticism. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 600 words by 5 p.m.

MCCALL-LAND SWAP

BOISE — A private investment firm’s proposal to swap private timberland in northern Idaho for up to 28,000 acres of public state land in and around the tourist destination of McCall that is also a popular area for vacation homes faced opposition Tuesday from local governments, environmental groups and private citizens. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 500 words. With AP Photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

With more shutdowns looming and a vaccine months away from wide distribution, governors across the U.S. are pleading for more help from Washington ahead of what is shaping up to be a bleak winter. By Geoff Mulvihill and Rachel La Corte. SENT: 946 words. With AP Photos.

SPACEX-CREW LAUNCH

SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. SENT: 426 words. With AP Photos.