Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-RESTRICTIONS

Oregon businesses worry about lack of economic backstop

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases surge across Oregon a slew of new restrictions are being implemented in the state beginning Wednesday, as part of a two-week freeze in halt social activities. Restaurants are once again being limited to take-out only — but this time with the lack of an economic backstop, worrying owners that their business will not be able to survive. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic around 200 restaurants, or 2 percent of Oregon’s restaurants, have permanently closed. A month into Oregon’s March shutdown, an estimated 81% of Oregon restaurant workers had been laid off or furloughed — impacting 127,000 restaurant workers, according to a national survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association.

OREGON-RURAL COUNTIES-IDAHO

2 Oregon counties continue push to join Idaho

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — People in two counties in rural Oregon voted to push their lawmakers to consider moving their communities into Idaho, which they say is more representative of their political views. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the chances of Jefferson and Union counties joining Idaho are slim as it would require votes by both Oregon and Idaho legislatures and the U.S. Congress. Supporteres have been working for several years to build momentum for shifting Oregon’s border to put some of the state’s more rural, and politically conservative, counties to Idaho. They say that, because state politics are dominated by more populous — and more politically progressive — communities along the Interstate 5 corridor, large swaths of the state are ignored.

AP-US-BOY-SCOUTS-BANKRUPTCY

About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Close to 90,000 sex abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts of America as the deadline arrived for submitting claims in the organization’s bankruptcy case. The number filed by Monday far exceeds initial projections of lawyers who have been signing up clients since the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in February in the face of hundreds of lawsuits alleging decades-old sex abuse by Scout leaders. Eventually, the proceedings in federal bankruptcy court will lead to the creation of a compensation fund to pay settlements to abuse survivors whose claims are upheld. The potential size of the compensation fund isn’t yet known and will be negotiated.

KAYAKER DEATH

Kayaker dies in SW Washington creek

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Deputies say a Sunriver man died after getting trapped underwater while whitewater kayaking northeast of Vancouver, Washington. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 20-year-old Blaine Davis became trapped in Canyon Creek where the creek flows into the Lewis River, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Davis was removed from the water, and his friends tried to resuscitate him. One friend paddled back to where they parked their cars, then drove for help. The other stayed behind to continue lifesaving efforts. Authorities in a rescue boat found Davis and his friend on Canyon Creek — in a remote area the sheriff’s office said is accessible only by boat. Davis died at the scene.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon records more than 800 new coronavirus cases

PORTLAND, Or. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 868 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday and two more deaths. The state is experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections and has reached record high positivity rates and hospitalizations in November. Oregon has surpassed more than 1,000 cases a day twice this month and Gov. Kate Brown has announced a two-week “freeze” of new restrictions aimed and slowing the spread of the disease. The state total was 56,880 cases on Sunday. The two new deaths were those of an 81-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both in Umatilla County.

TRUMP SUPPORT RALLY

Trump supporters in Oregon hold rally to protest election

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Oregon for a rally to protest what they perceived as flawed or fraudulent results of the Nov. 3 election. KOIN-TV reported the event in Salem billed by organizers as a “Defeat the Steal” rally coincided with similar protests across the U.S. The crowd of 100 to 200 people gathered at the state Capitol, where many demonstrators said they do not believe the election results naming Joe Biden as the nation’s president-elect. Many attendees said they want a fight to be held in the courts over the election outcome.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Report: Inslee will announce new COVID-19 restrictions

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest where he will reportedly detail new restrictions. Inslee’s office said he would discuss actions to combat the crisis but offered no details. The Seattle Times reports that among Inslee’s announcements will be a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars and significantly reduced capacity at grocery stores and retail shops. The newspaper cited industry officials briefed by Inslee’s staff. The Democratic governor will also prohibit all indoor social gatherings. And Inslee will reportedly limit grocery stores and retailers to 25% occupancy.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announces 14-day statewide “freeze”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday a statewide two-week “freeze” that includes limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only and shuttering gyms, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities. The freeze, which will be in effect from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2, aims to limit group activities and reduce the spread of COVID-19. The state is experiencing a spike in daily case counts and reached record daily highs in confirmed cases and positivity rates in November. Brown and the governors of California and Washington issued travel advisories Friday urging residents to avoid non-essential travel out-of-state and asking people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country.