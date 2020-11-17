Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EYMAN-CAMPAIGN FINANCE

State seeks to bar Eyman from controlling political money

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is seeking to bar initiative promoter Tim Eyman from having any future financial control of political committees as a judge hears arguments that he solicited kickbacks, laundered donations and flouted campaign finance law in a long-running scheme to enrich himself. Eyman’s trial before Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon opened Monday in a 2017 lawsuit brought by the attorney general’s office. The court previously found Eyman committed other violations as part of the case, including that he failed to disclose more than $766,000 in campaign contributions that he received in personal accounts. Eyman insists he did nothing wrong.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEDDING

Officials: 300 attend wedding leading to virus outbreak

RITZVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials are asking more than 300 attendees of a wedding near Ritzville on Nov. 7 to get tested for COVID-19 after several people tested positive. The Grant County Health District said in a news release Monday that anyone who attended the wedding is being asked to quarantine through Nov. 21. County officials say as of Monday, 17 county residents have tested positive and that attendees diagnosed with COVID-19 have also been linked to two subsequent outbreaks. At the time of the wedding ceremonies had been limited to 30 people. As of Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee has prohibited receptions. State health officials reported an additional 1,492 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in Washington Monday.

POLICE CUSTODY DEATH-INVESTIGATION

Attorney general deciding charges in police restraint death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol has finished its investigation into the death of a Black man who died while being restrained by Tacoma police. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that his office will decide whether criminal charges will be filed in connection with the death of Manuel Ellis. Gov. Jay Inslee assigned the case to a special investigative team after it became public that a deputy from the previous lead investigation agency had responded to the scene where Ellis died March 3. Inslee said that Pierce County sheriff’s deputy had “participated in restraining” Ellis, amounting to “an incurable conflict.” Ferguson gave no estimate of when charging decisions could be made.

JAIL LAWSUIT-GLUTEN-FREE FOOD

Man sues Washington jail over lack of gluten-free food

SEATTLE (AP) — A Michigan man says he lost about 35 pounds and was malnourished to the point of unconsciousness during a three-week stay in a Washington state jail early this year because staff failed to provide him gluten-free food to accommodate his celiac disease. Gaven Picciano, 26, sued the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington, as well as NaphCare, the for-profit Alabama company that provides medical services at the jail, in U.S. District Court in Tacoma last week. One of his attorneys said he weighed about 200 pounds when he entered the jail Jan. 30 and 165 pounds when he left it Feb. 20. The county declined to comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

94 people test positive at Washington state care facility

SEATTLE (AP) — A long-term care facility in Washington state has reported that 94 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since late October. The Seattle Times reported that the Snohomish Health District confirmed that 53 residents and 41 staff members at Josephine Caring Community have contracted the virus. It is unclear how many people were hospitalized. It’s the facility’s second outbreak since the coronavirus pandemic began. Officials say the facility is working with the health district to investigate and bring the latest outbreak under control. All communal dining and activities and nonessential visits have been prohibited.

TACOMA HOMICIDES

Tacoma police investigate 2 homicides from weekend

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot Sunday morning. It was the second homicide of the weekend. Detectives are also investigating a possible homicide from Saturday morning. Officials received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Sunday about a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police found a man unresponsive and began CPR, but he was declared dead on scene. Detectives are investigating.

KAYAKER DEATH

Kayaker dies in SW Washington creek

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Deputies say a Sunriver man died after getting trapped underwater while whitewater kayaking northeast of Vancouver, Washington. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 20-year-old Blaine Davis became trapped in Canyon Creek where the creek flows into the Lewis River, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Davis was removed from the water, and his friends tried to resuscitate him. One friend paddled back to where they parked their cars, then drove for help. The other stayed behind to continue lifesaving efforts. Authorities in a rescue boat found Davis and his friend on Canyon Creek — in a remote area the sheriff’s office said is accessible only by boat. Davis died at the scene.

VANCOUVER CRASH-TEEN DEATH

Teen dies, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have reported a teen girl died and a teen boy was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Vancouver. The Columbian reported that first responders were called to the scene after a report that a GMC pickup truck struck a Honda Civic on Saturday at 8:55 p.m. Authorities say a 14-year-old girl and the 16-year-old driver of the Civic suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, where the girl later died. Police did not release the names of either teen. The Clark County sheriff’s office say the 37-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured and remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

2 states announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M

Michigan and Washington joined several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the United States. The most recent million came in less than a week, and as many Americans prepare to observe a Thanksgiving holiday marked by the pandemic. The two states’ actions also follow grim milestones passed by Texas and California last week as the states each marked more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Health experts and officials across the nation are now cautioning people to forego or revise gatherings and holiday travel plans as celebrations approach.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Colleges in the U.S. have seen a sharp enrollment drop among international students this fall. University administrators say a number of hurdles and new policies brought on by the coronavirus pandemic are to blame. A new survey out this week shows a 43% drop among new international students enrolled online or in-person. And total international enrollment fell by 16% when including both new and returning students. Many foreign students were unable to get visas earlier this year when American consulates were closed because of the pandemic. Others were stranded because of travel restrictions or faced financial problems related to the outbreak.