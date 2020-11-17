Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DEMOLISHING THE DAMS

PORTLAND, Ore. — An agreement announced Tuesday paves the way for the largest dam demolition in U.S. history, a project that promises to reopen hundreds of miles of waterway along the Oregon-California border to salmon that are critical to tribes but have dwindled to almost nothing in recent years. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1010 words. With AP photos.

HOME HEALTHCARE WORKERS COURT RULING

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a Trump Administration rule that opponents said would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. By Don Thompson. SENT: 370 words. With AP photos.

OREGON HOUSE SPEAKER CHALLENGE

Tina Kotek has won her party’s nomination for an unprecedented fifth term as speaker of the Oregon House, withstanding a rare challenge from a fellow Democrat. SENT: 380 words.

WOMAN KILLS HUSBAND’S EX

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 38-year-old woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF

FACEBOOK CONTRACTOR RACIAL DISCRIMINATION: Facebook contractor to pay $595K over racial discrimination.

SEX ABUSE-50 YEARS: Man sentenced to 50 years for sexually abusing children.

