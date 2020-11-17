AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 8:30 AM Economic Alliance Snohomish County meeting with Arlington mayor – Arlington Mayor Barb Tolbert and Port of Everett’s Lisa Lefeber speak at Economic Alliance Snohomish County meeting

Weblinks: http://www.economicalliancesc.org, https://twitter.com/econalliancesc

Contacts: EASC, info@economicalliancesc.org , 1 425 743 4567

Tuesday, Nov. 17 11:30 AM Washington Governor Jay Inslee announce new state Department of Health secretary

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136

Register here: https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=e3dd9ed3f9a3eda2e6cadca443e8e93bc Please provide: Name, E-mail address, phone number, news organization. Press, please join the call at 11:15 AM.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 1:00 PM King County Council meeting – King County Council virtual meeting, to consider consider and possibly take action to finalize and approve the more than $12 billion 2021-21 biennial King County budget

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: David Shurtleff, King County, Shurtleff@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 2181

Tuesday, Nov. 17 6:00 PM Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant holds virtual People’s Budget Town Hall

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Office of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, kshama.sawant@seattle.gov

Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Thursday, Nov. 19 Washington State Grape Society Annual Meeting held virtually

Location: First Church-The Nazarene, 500 N Elm St, Grandview, WA

Weblinks: http://www.grapesociety.org

Contacts: Washington State Grape Society, agmgt@agmgt.com, 1 509 585 5460

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Nov. 18 1:00 PM Analyst & Investor Meeting Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.f5.com/about/investor-relations/events-calendar/, https://twitter.com/f5networks

Contacts: Suzanne DuLong , F5 Networks Investor Relations, s.dulong@F5.com, 1 206 272 7049

Wednesday, Nov. 18 Microsoft Corp: Q2 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

Thursday, Nov. 19 5:20 PM NFL game: Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

Location: CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nfl.com, https://twitter.com/nfl

Contacts: Michael Signora, NFL football communications, Michael.Signora@nfl.com, 1 212 450 2076

Thursday, Nov. 19 – Friday, Nov. 20 2020 Lake Roosevelt Forum Conference

Location: The Historic Davenport, Autograph Collection, 10 S Post St, Spokane, WA

Weblinks: http://www.lrf.org

Contacts: LRF, info@lrf.org, 1 509 535 7084