BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

FAA BOEING

After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing’s 737 Max for flight. By David Koenig and Tom Krisher. SENT: 1250 words.

REVENUE FORECAST WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s revenues continued to improve over the past few months, but officials warned there is significant uncertainty moving forward as the state continues to struggle with a surge in coronavirus cases that has led to a new round of business closures. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 480 words

POSTAL WORKER FRAUD

TACOMA, Wash. — A former postal worker was sentenced Tuesday for wire fraud, embezzlement and identity theft amounting to $276,000 over seven years. SENT: 290 words.

SPORTS

FBN CARDINALS SEAHAWKS PREVIEW

SEATTLE — There was very little time for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins to enjoy the wave of celebration after one of the great game conclusions in Arizona Cardinals history. Too much is at stake Thursday night when the Cardinals travel to Seattle. By Tim Booth. SENT: 820 words.

FBC PAC 12 SCHEDULE SCRAMBLE

With so much uncertainty ahead, Pac-12 teams are doing everything they can to make sure they get enough games in to legitimately be considered for a bowl. Any bowl. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

BKC WASHINGTON STATE COACH: WSU basketball coach Kyle Smith tests positive for COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON NEWHOUSE: US Rep. Newhouse says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

FISHING BOAT CAPSIZE: Search underway for Tulalip officer after boat capsized

SHOOTING SUSPECT ARKANSAS ARREST: Washington state shooting suspect surrenders in Arkansas.