Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new agreement paves the way for the largest dam demolition in U.S. history to try to save salmon that are critical to tribes and have dwindled to almost nothing in recent years. If the deal announced Tuesday goes forward, it would revive plans to remove four massive hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River along the Oregon-California border, emptying giant reservoirs and reopening potential fish habitat that’s been blocked for more than a century. The new plan makes Oregon and California equal partners in the demolition with a nonprofit entity, easing concerns from regulators. It still must be approved by the U.S. government.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made her statewide two-week ‘freeze’ official with an executive order that makes the measures enforceable by law. The freeze will take effect starting Wednesday and aims to limit group activities and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon where cases have reached a record high. During the two week span restaurants will be limited to take-out only, social gatherings of more than six people are banned and gyms and fitness centers, museums, pools, sports courts, movie theaters, zoos, gardens, aquariums and venues are be closed. If people violate the restrictions they may be fined, cited or arrested.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has won her party’s nomination for an unprecedented fifth term as speaker of the Oregon House, withstanding a rare challenge from a fellow Democrat. However Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Rep. Janelle Bynum, the Clackamas County Democrat who has mounted a bid to unseat Kotek, announced Monday night she would continue to pursue the role despite not receiving the formal nomination of her caucus. In most years, the Democratic caucus vote for Kotek would be decisive because Democrats hold a supermajority in the chamber. But it was unclear Monday if Democrats planned to vote in lockstep for Kotek on the Oregon House floor.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A contractor that provides security at Facebook’s Prineville data center will pay $595,000 to settle allegations of racial discrimination by five employees. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the complaints allege that supervisors at G4S Secure Solutions reduced the hours of Hispanic workers, gave them unfavorable shifts and used racist terms to describe them. Complaints also say human resources personnel did not respond to employees’ complaints. The workers will receive between $80,000 and $175,000 each. The settlement did not include an admission of wrongdoing by G4S, which pledged to continue employee training on nondiscrimination policies as part of the settlement. G4S denies liability but seemed to acknowledge that discrimination did take place in Prinevile.