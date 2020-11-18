Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has reported 2,589 additional COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, setting another new record. The previous record was set Sunday with 2,519 cases. The state has set multiple new records in the past week. The update brings the state’s totals to over 134,000 cases and 2,571 deaths. The state says 1.9% of people diagnosed in Washington have died. State health officials also reported that 9,573 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus with 55 new hospitalizations since Monday. Health officials also say a deadly outbreak of the coronavirus among residents and staff at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood has grown to 99 cases.

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has awarded $10 million to the family of a severely disabled child who was born after a community clinic nurse inadvertently gave the mother a flu shot instead of a birth-control injection. The Seattle Times reports a federal judge last week awarded the child $7.5 million for her medical, educational and other expenses. The award came on top of $2.5 million in damages for her parents. The judge found that the mother would not have become pregnant in 2011 if the nurse at a clinic had given her the correct shot. The federal government is responsible for the damages because the clinic is federally funded.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Dr. Umair A. Shah as the state’s new secretary of health. Shah currently serves as executive director and local health authority for Harris County Public Health in Houston, Texas. He will replace John Wiesman, who announced in May that he will resign his role in January 2021 to take a job at the University of North Carolina. Shah will start his new job on Dec. 21. Shah has led Harris County Public health for the past seven years. Before that, he was chief medical officer of Galveston County Health District and served as an emergency department physician at Houston’s DeBakey VA Hospital for more than two decades.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a Trump Administration rule that opponents say would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. The San Francisco-based judge found Tuesday that changing Medicaid state payment requirements would have made it tougher for states to deduct employee benefits and union dues from workers’ paychecks. They help low-income seniors and people with disabilities bath, eat, get dressed, take medication and move about. The challenge was filed by attorneys general in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington. Spokesmen for the federal agency did not immediately comment.