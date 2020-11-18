Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have added Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. to the club’s ownership group. Griffey’s ownership stake was finalized earlier in the year, but the announcement had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Griffey and his family make up the second addition to the ownership group this year, along with Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke and his wife, Tara. Griffey started his baseball career with the Seattle Mariners, making his debut in 1989. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — With all the yards and touchdowns he’s thrown for this season, Seattle’s Russell Wilson has been more exposed as a passer than any other point in his career. For the first five games, the Seahawks offensive line was exceptional at keeping Wilson protected enough for the quarterback to get off to one of the best starts in league history. But ever since Seattle’s Week 7 loss to Arizona, the pressure surrounding Wilson has increased. He’s been sacked 15 times over the past four games, including 11 in the past two weeks. And he’s about to get another visit from the Cardinals on Thursday.