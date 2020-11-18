Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2 p.m.

DEATH ROW-LAWSUIT

BOISE — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit from two Idaho death row inmates seeking more information about the state’s execution plans. U.S. District Judge David Nye wrote in the ruling issued Tuesday that because Gerald Ross Pizzuto, Jr. and Thomas Eugene Creech both have appeals pending in their criminal cases, there’s no guarantee that they’ll ever face execution — and that means they don’t yet have standing to sue over the details of the state’s execution plans. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m.