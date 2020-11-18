Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DEMOLISHING THE DAMS

Historic deal revives plan for largest US dam demolition

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new agreement paves the way for the largest dam demolition in U.S. history to try to save salmon that are critical to tribes and have dwindled to almost nothing in recent years. If the deal announced Tuesday goes forward, it would revive plans to remove four massive hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River along the Oregon-California border, emptying giant reservoirs and reopening potential fish habitat that’s been blocked for more than a century. The new plan makes Oregon and California equal partners in the demolition with a nonprofit entity, easing concerns from regulators. It still must be approved by the U.S. government.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EXECUTIVE ORDER

Executive order makes Oregon ‘freeze’ enforceable by law

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made her statewide two-week ‘freeze’ official with an executive order that makes the measures enforceable by law. The freeze will take effect starting Wednesday and aims to limit group activities and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon where cases have reached a record high. During the two week span restaurants will be limited to take-out only, social gatherings of more than six people are banned and gyms and fitness centers, museums, pools, sports courts, movie theaters, zoos, gardens, aquariums and venues are be closed. If people violate the restrictions they may be fined, cited or arrested.

OREGON-HOUSE SPEAKER-CHALLENGE

Kotek faces challenge from fellow Dem for House speaker

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has won her party’s nomination for an unprecedented fifth term as speaker of the Oregon House, withstanding a rare challenge from a fellow Democrat. However Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Rep. Janelle Bynum, the Clackamas County Democrat who has mounted a bid to unseat Kotek, announced Monday night she would continue to pursue the role despite not receiving the formal nomination of her caucus. In most years, the Democratic caucus vote for Kotek would be decisive because Democrats hold a supermajority in the chamber. But it was unclear Monday if Democrats planned to vote in lockstep for Kotek on the Oregon House floor.

FACEBOOK CONTRACTOR-RACIAL DISCRIMINATION

Facebook contractor to pay $595K over racial discrimination

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A contractor that provides security at Facebook’s Prineville data center will pay $595,000 to settle allegations of racial discrimination by five employees. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the complaints allege that supervisors at G4S Secure Solutions reduced the hours of Hispanic workers, gave them unfavorable shifts and used racist terms to describe them. Complaints also say human resources personnel did not respond to employees’ complaints. The workers will receive between $80,000 and $175,000 each. The settlement did not include an admission of wrongdoing by G4S, which pledged to continue employee training on nondiscrimination policies as part of the settlement. G4S denies liability but seemed to acknowledge that discrimination did take place in Prinevile.

OFFICER FATAL SHOOTING-JUSTIFIED

Grand jury: Salem officer justified in fatal shooting of man

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has unanimously found a Salem police officer justified in killing 30-year-old Rudy Martinez-Cortez in October. The Statesman Journal reports the hearing involving officer Andrew Parsons included testimony from Oregon State Police detectives, Salem police officers and civilian witnesses. According to a summary of the grand jury findings provided by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office Parsons on Oct. 29 saw a Honda Civic with no front license plate and followed until the CIvic’s front axle broke, making the car stop. The summary says Parsons then chased Martinez-Cortez on foot and fired at him after Martinez-Cortez shot at Parsons. The summary says the man’s car was found to have methamphetamines in it.

WOMAN KILLS HUSBAND’S EX

Woman gets life in prison for killing husband’s ex-wife

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 38-year-old Angela McCraw-Hester pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of Annastasia Hester. On June 10, 2016, police responded after Hester called 911 around 3 a.m. Police say Hester had been stabbed dozens of times and died at a hospital. U.S. Marshals found and arrested McCraw-Hester in 2017 in Pocatello, Idaho. In 2019, police arrested McCraw-Hester’s husband, Matthew Hester, in Kennewick, Washington. He is awaiting trial on conspiracy charges. Court records show that Matthew Hester told police he and his wife talked about killing his ex-wife, but they didn’t follow through.

SEX ABUSE-50 YEARS

Man sentenced to 50 years for sexually abusing children

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on seven counts related to the sexual abuse of two children. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office first began investigating Michael Champagne in June 2019. Investigators found that Champagne had been abusing two girls under the age of 10 over a period of three years. Champagne was previously convicted of attempted sexual abuse of a young child in 2008. He served just over one year in prison for that case.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-RESTRICTIONS

Oregon businesses worry about lack of economic backstop

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases surge across Oregon a slew of new restrictions are being implemented in the state beginning Wednesday, as part of a two-week freeze in halt social activities. Restaurants are once again being limited to take-out only — but this time with the lack of an economic backstop, worrying owners that their business will not be able to survive. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic around 200 restaurants, or 2 percent of Oregon’s restaurants, have permanently closed. A month into Oregon’s March shutdown, an estimated 81% of Oregon restaurant workers had been laid off or furloughed — impacting 127,000 restaurant workers, according to a national survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association.