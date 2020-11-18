Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington again reports record number of virus cases

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has reported 2,589 additional COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, setting another new record. The previous record was set Sunday with 2,519 cases. The state has set multiple new records in the past week. The update brings the state’s totals to over 134,000 cases and 2,571 deaths. The state says 1.9% of people diagnosed in Washington have died. State health officials also reported that 9,573 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus with 55 new hospitalizations since Monday. Health officials also say a deadly outbreak of the coronavirus among residents and staff at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood has grown to 99 cases.

Judge awards $10 million to family in ‘wrongful life’ case

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has awarded $10 million to the family of a severely disabled child who was born after a community clinic nurse inadvertently gave the mother a flu shot instead of a birth-control injection. The Seattle Times reports a federal judge last week awarded the child $7.5 million for her medical, educational and other expenses. The award came on top of $2.5 million in damages for her parents. The judge found that the mother would not have become pregnant in 2011 if the nurse at a clinic had given her the correct shot. The federal government is responsible for the damages because the clinic is federally funded.

Dr. Umair A. Shah named new Washington secretary of health

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Dr. Umair A. Shah as the state’s new secretary of health. Shah currently serves as executive director and local health authority for Harris County Public Health in Houston, Texas. He will replace John Wiesman, who announced in May that he will resign his role in January 2021 to take a job at the University of North Carolina. Shah will start his new job on Dec. 21. Shah has led Harris County Public health for the past seven years. Before that, he was chief medical officer of Galveston County Health District and served as an emergency department physician at Houston’s DeBakey VA Hospital for more than two decades.

US judge blocks Trump Administration rule inhibiting unions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a Trump Administration rule that opponents say would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. The San Francisco-based judge found Tuesday that changing Medicaid state payment requirements would have made it tougher for states to deduct employee benefits and union dues from workers’ paychecks. They help low-income seniors and people with disabilities bath, eat, get dressed, take medication and move about. The challenge was filed by attorneys general in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington. Spokesmen for the federal agency did not immediately comment.

Some Washington state residents asked to return benefits

SEATTLE (AP) — Some Washington state residents have been notified by their state Employment Security Department that their unemployment benefits were being changed, suspended or reduced. The Seattle Times reported Monday that in some cases, residents had to refund their payments in full. And some residents were told they had to pay back some benefits already given to them by the state or the department would take from her paychecks or tax returns. ESD officials said that for many, the problems are temporary and that they stem from federal regulations that require them to move some benefit holders from a federal relief program to the regular state unemployment program.

Fishermen find woman who jumped off state ferry

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Coast Guard says a woman who jumped off the state ferry Chimacum during a Monday crossing was recovered and brought to St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton. The Kitsap Sun reports the woman was found in the water by two fishermen. They brought her to shore and she was taken to the hospital. Officials say the woman was in stable condition. She told police that she had jumped from the ferry. A Coast Guard search was kicked off in Rich Passage when ferry crew members found an backpack on the vessel. Security footage showed her going overboard at about 2 p.m.

State seeks to bar Eyman from controlling political money

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is seeking to bar initiative promoter Tim Eyman from having any future financial control of political committees as a judge hears arguments that he solicited kickbacks, laundered donations and flouted campaign finance law in a long-running scheme to enrich himself. Eyman’s trial before Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon opened Monday in a 2017 lawsuit brought by the attorney general’s office. The court previously found Eyman committed other violations as part of the case, including that he failed to disclose more than $766,000 in campaign contributions that he received in personal accounts. Eyman insists he did nothing wrong.

Officials: 300 attend wedding leading to virus outbreak

RITZVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials are asking more than 300 attendees of a wedding near Ritzville on Nov. 7 to get tested for COVID-19 after several people tested positive. The Grant County Health District said in a news release Monday that anyone who attended the wedding is being asked to quarantine through Nov. 21. County officials say as of Monday, 17 county residents have tested positive and that attendees diagnosed with COVID-19 have also been linked to two subsequent outbreaks. At the time of the wedding ceremonies had been limited to 30 people. As of Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee has prohibited receptions. State health officials reported an additional 1,492 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in Washington Monday.

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

NEW YORK (AP) — Now sold on Amazon: insulin and inhalers. The company said Tuesday that it has opened an online pharmacy, giving shoppers the chance to buy their medication on their phones and computers. The move propels Amazon into a new business and could shake up the pharmacy industry. Big chains like CVS and Walgreens rely on their pharmacies to bring them a steady flow of shoppers who stop by frequently to pick up their medications. Amazon said it will offer commonly prescribed medications starting, including creams, pills and medications that need to stay cold, like insulin. Shoppers have to set up a profile on Amazon’s website and have doctors send prescriptions to Amazon.

Attorney general deciding charges in police restraint death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol has finished its investigation into the death of a Black man who died while being restrained by Tacoma police. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that his office will decide whether criminal charges will be filed in connection with the death of Manuel Ellis. Gov. Jay Inslee assigned the case to a special investigative team after it became public that a deputy from the previous lead investigation agency had responded to the scene where Ellis died March 3. Inslee said that Pierce County sheriff’s deputy had “participated in restraining” Ellis, amounting to “an incurable conflict.” Ferguson gave no estimate of when charging decisions could be made.