Oregon Digest Advisory

SPECIAL SESSION REVENUE FORECAST

SALEM, Ore. — House Speaker Tina Kotek on Wednesday called for a special legislative session so lawmakers can allocate additional funds to help Oregonians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. By Sara Cline. SENT: 390 words.

DEPUTY MENACING CONVICTION

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty this month to a misdemeanor menacing charge in connection with domestic violence charges involving his former girlfriend. SENT: 310 words.

SPORTS

FBC PAC 12 SCHEDULE SCRAMBLE

With so much uncertainty ahead, Pac-12 teams are doing everything they can to make sure they get enough games in to legitimately be considered for a bowl. Any bowl. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON: Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations up 137% since Nov. 1.

LES SCHWAB LUNCH BREAK SUIT: Les Schwab to pay $16M to Oregon employees over lunch breaks.

PRISON DEATH: Man convicted of sexually abusing 3 children dies in prison.

