Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 18.

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 18 11:00 AM Senate Dems announce Protect Our Heroes Act – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Chris Murphy announce the Protect Our Heroes Act – new legislation to ‘increase production of critical PPE and address the N-95 respirator shortage facing front-line health care workers’ – via press call * Time approximate

Weblinks: http://www.schumer.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenSchumer

Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer Press Secretary, press@schumer.senate.gov, 1 202 226 7616

DIAL-IN: Toll-Free: 877-226-8189 Participant Code: 7854257

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Thursday, Nov. 19 Washington State Grape Society Annual Meeting held virtually

Location: First Church-The Nazarene, 500 N Elm St, Grandview, WA

Weblinks: http://www.grapesociety.org

Contacts: Washington State Grape Society, agmgt@agmgt.com, 1 509 585 5460

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 18 1:00 PM Analyst & Investor Meeting Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.f5.com/about/investor-relations/events-calendar/, https://twitter.com/f5networks

Contacts: Suzanne DuLong , F5 Networks Investor Relations, s.dulong@F5.com, 1 206 272 7049

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 18 Microsoft Corp: Q2 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 19 5:20 PM NFL game: Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

Location: CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nfl.com, https://twitter.com/nfl

Contacts: Michael Signora, NFL football communications, Michael.Signora@nfl.com, 1 212 450 2076

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 19 – Friday, Nov. 20 2020 Lake Roosevelt Forum Conference

Location: The Historic Davenport, Autograph Collection, 10 S Post St, Spokane, WA

Weblinks: http://www.lrf.org

Contacts: LRF, info@lrf.org, 1 509 535 7084