SEATTLE — A master’s degree and a full-time job as a middle-school counselor weren’t enough to help Sam Baker land an apartment she could afford in Seattle’s east-side suburbs. But a $750 million commitment by a local tech giant helped do the trick. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos.

EVERETT, Wash. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a Tulalip Tribal Police Department officer who was reported missing and presumed dead after the boat he was in capsized when a large rogue wave walloped the vessel on Tuesday night, authorities said. SENT: 320 words.

YAKIMA, Wash. — For the first time, murder charges have been specifically described in a federal indictment against two men accused in the June 8, 2019, shooting deaths of five people outside White Swan. SENT: 300 words.

JACKSON, Wyo. — Wildlife officials in northwestern Wyoming have named park service veteran Palmer Jenkins, Jr. as the next superintendent of Grand Teton National Park. Jenkins was the superintendent for Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state since 2018. SENT: 260 words.

SEATTLE — Jimmy Lake is determined as a head coach to play with a certain style that he believes creates a winning program. By Tim Booth. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos.

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford quarterback Davis Mills had already had as much practice by Tuesday as he did in the entire leadup to a three-point loss to Colorado. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 740 words. With AP photos.

