Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Wildlife officials in many states are issuing lots more hunting and fishing licenses this year — apparently because of the coronavirus. Americans who are weary of being cooped up at home and wearing masks elsewhere are taking refuge in outdoors sports that offer safety and solitude. In Michigan, the number of people getting hunting licenses for the first time in at least five years has jumped 80 percent. The trend has reversed a steady decline in hunting’s popularity that once appeared permanent. And it’s providing a potential new source of food for families and food banks pressed by the pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Doctors serving Idaho and eastern Oregon spent hours Tuesday trying to sway health districts, city leaders and the public to do more to stop the spread of coronavirus, warning that rationed care is looming in Idaho’s future. But in one public health department, they were met with debunked conspiracy theories and skepticism. Idaho is experiencing a severe and unchecked community spread of COVID-19 in much of the state. Numbers from Johns Hopkins University show more than 85,000 cases statewide and a positivity rate that has increased by nearly 42% in the past two weeks. Dr. Steven Nemerson says that at the current rate of spread the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients could double by Christmas.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit from two Idaho death row inmates seeking more information about the state’s execution plans. The judge ruled Tuesday that because the prisoners both have appeals pending in their criminal cases, there’s no guarantee that they’ll ever face execution, so they don’t yet have standing to sue over the details of the state’s execution plans. They can sue again if they lose their criminal cases and are issued death warrants. Neither attorneys for the inmates nor officials with the Idaho Department of Correction could be immediately reached for comment.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An investment firm’s proposal to swap private timberland in northern Idaho for up to 44 square miles of public state land in and around the tourist destination of McCall is facing opposition from local governments, environmental groups and private citizens. Trident Holdings LLC pitched the plan Tuesday to Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Land Board. They remained non-committal during what was an information-only agenda item. Opponents fear open space will be developed, changing the character of the small town.