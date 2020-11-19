Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon has surpassed 400, the highest number since the pandemic began and a 137% increase since the beginning of November. State health officials said Wednesday that 406 people were hospitalized, with 94 in intensive care. On Nov. 1, Oregon had 171 people in the hospital with COVID-19. A week ago, 290 people were hospitalized. The news comes as health officials announced 1,099 new cases of the virus and 10 deaths. Oregon began a statewide “freeze” on social activity Wednesday in an attempt to slow the spread.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — House Speaker Tina Kotek is calling for a special session in order for lawmakers to allocate additional funds that would help Oregonians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kotek on Wednesday said she is particularly interested in seeing the state spend $100 million to keep Oregonians housed and stabilize the rental market as the pandemic continues into 2021. Kotek’s push for a special session came as the state’s latest revenue forecast was released Wednesday. It was essentially unchanged from the September estimate by the Oregon Office of Ecoomic Analysis, showing lawmakers would likely have $124 million more in tax revenue for this two-year budget period compared with the forecast three months ago.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of Les Schwab Tire Centers employees in Oregon will receive $2,500 checks this month as part of a settlement over a lawsuit that said the chain hadn’t given workers enough time for lunch. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 2017 lawsuit alleged the Schwab employees hadn’t received the full, 30-minute lunch breaks that Oregon law requires for hourly employees. The Bend-based company continues to maintain that it provides the requisite lunch breaks but agreed to pay $16 million to over 3,700 employees to settle the case. Les Schwab is one of Oregon’s biggest companies, with annual sales of $1.8 billion. The court will mail the checks directly to eligible employees and former employees.

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a menacing charge in connection with an incident involving his former girlfriend. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 36-year-old Brandon Kearns was originally charged with strangulation and harassment after the Jan. 15, 2019, incident. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation. John Wentworth, a chief deputy district attorney in Clackamas County and the incoming district attorney, said Tuesday that his office consulted with the victim and “weighed the risks of coming away from the Clackamas County case with nothing and decided making a criminal record of Mr. Kearns’ behavior with a meaningful charge was the most important outcome.” Kearns has resigned from the sheriff’s office.