Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s revenues continued to improve over the past few months, but officials warned there is significant uncertainty moving forward as the state continues to struggle with a surge in coronavirus cases that has led to a new round of business closures. Updated numbers by the the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections through mid-2023 are more than $900 million above what had been originally forecasted. But the state’s revenue projection for that same timeframe remains nearly $2.4 billion below what it was before the pandemic hit. Wednesday’s meeting was the final forecast before Gov. Jay Inslee releases a budget proposal next month ahead of the start of the 105-day legislative session in January.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is tweeting that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.Newhouse, who represents central Washington state, says he took a test after feeling run down and that the results came back Tuesday night. The 65-year-old farmer from the Yakima Valley tweeted Wednesday that he is quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home. The Seattle Times reported that Newhouse is the first member of Washington’s congressional delegation to disclose testing positive for COVID-19. At least 22 other House members and six senators have contracted the illness, according to a list maintained by GovTrack.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Thurston County Superior Court judge has paused a civil trial involving anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman after a state attorney informed the court that a family member of a member of its legal team had become ill. The Herald reports Judge James Dixon on Wednesday recessed the trial until Monday. The restart could be pushed past Monday if lawyers and witnesses are not available. Wednesday was supposed to be the third day of testimony in a state lawsuit that accuses Eyman of secretly moving campaign funds between initiatives, getting a $308,000 kickback from a signature-gathering firm and failing to report as political contributions hundreds of thousands of dollars from friends and supporters.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A former postal worker was sentenced Tuesday for wire fraud, embezzlement and identity theft amounting to $276,000 over seven years. The News Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones sentenced Iliganoa Theresa Lauofo of Tacoma to two years, three months in prison after she pleaded guilty. She’ll also must pay $276,639 in restitution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Lauofo “lied about her household composition and income, used stolen identities to claim additional benefits and open bank and credit accounts, and stole checks from the mail during a period when she was employed by the U.S. Postal Service.”