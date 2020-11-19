Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — There was very little time for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins to enjoy the wave of celebration after one of the great game conclusions in Arizona Cardinals history. Too much is at stake Thursday night when the Cardinals travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks. Both Seattle and Arizona are tied with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the NFC West. All three teams are 6-3. The Cardinals won the earlier matchup with Seattle 37-34 in overtime and are seeking their first season sweep of the Seahawks since 2009.

UNDATED (AP) — Pac-12 teams are doing everything they can to make sure they get enough games in to legitimately be considered for a bowl. UCLA and California even got together and scheduled their own Sunday morning game at the Rose Bowl. But time is quickly running out as the league enters its third weekend with coronavirus cases spiking across the nation. Cal, Washington, Arizona and Arizona State have played just once. Five Pac-12 games have been canceled, including Colorado’s meeting with the Sun Devils that was set for next Saturday.

UNDATED (AP) — The Trail Blazers selected forward CJ Elleby out of Washington State with the 46th pick in the NBA draft. Elleby played two seasons for the Cougars, averaging 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. Elleby matched his career high with 30 points in his final game with Washington State, an 82-68 victory over Colorado in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament in March.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have selected Vanderbilt shooting guard Aaron Nesmith with the 14th pick in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore was averaging 23 points and shooting 51% in 14 games before a foot injury. With the No. 26 pick, Boston picked Oregon point guard and Pac-12 player of the year Payton Pritchard. The Celtics traded the 30th overall pick to Memphis, who used it to take Desmond Bane. Basketball boss Danny Ainge was working to package the picks to move up in the first round but was unable to find a deal.