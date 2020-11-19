Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HUNTING SURGE

Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Wildlife officials in many states are issuing lots more hunting and fishing licenses this year — apparently because of the coronavirus. Americans who are weary of being cooped up at home and wearing masks elsewhere are taking refuge in outdoors sports that offer safety and solitude. In Michigan, the number of people getting hunting licenses for the first time in at least five years has jumped 80 percent. The trend has reversed a steady decline in hunting’s popularity that once appeared permanent. And it’s providing a potential new source of food for families and food banks pressed by the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho docs: Rationed care looming as virus quickly spreads

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Doctors serving Idaho and eastern Oregon spent hours Tuesday trying to sway health districts, city leaders and the public to do more to stop the spread of coronavirus, warning that rationed care is looming in Idaho’s future. But in one public health department, they were met with debunked conspiracy theories and skepticism. Idaho is experiencing a severe and unchecked community spread of COVID-19 in much of the state. Numbers from Johns Hopkins University show more than 85,000 cases statewide and a positivity rate that has increased by nearly 42% in the past two weeks. Dr. Steven Nemerson says that at the current rate of spread the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients could double by Christmas.

LETHAL INJECTION INFORMATION LAWSUIT

US judge rejects inmates’ lawsuit on Idaho execution plans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit from two Idaho death row inmates seeking more information about the state’s execution plans. The judge ruled Tuesday that because the prisoners both have appeals pending in their criminal cases, there’s no guarantee that they’ll ever face execution, so they don’t yet have standing to sue over the details of the state’s execution plans. They can sue again if they lose their criminal cases and are issued death warrants. Neither attorneys for the inmates nor officials with the Idaho Department of Correction could be immediately reached for comment.

MCCALL-LAND SWAP

State officials eye McCall-area land swap amid opposition

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An investment firm’s proposal to swap private timberland in northern Idaho for up to 44 square miles of public state land in and around the tourist destination of McCall is facing opposition from local governments, environmental groups and private citizens. Trident Holdings LLC pitched the plan Tuesday to Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Land Board. They remained non-committal during what was an information-only agenda item. Opponents fear open space will be developed, changing the character of the small town.

NAMPA HIT-AND-RUN

Nampa police say hit-and-run victim has died from injuries

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Police in Nampa say a hit-and-run investigation is now a homicide case after the victim died of her injuries.The Nampa Police Department says the woman, 68-year-old Barbara Alexander, died over the weekend. Investigators believe Alexander was struck by a gray or silver 2007 Dodge Caliber around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 near a busy Nampa intersection. The car likely has damage to the passenger side front fender and is missing the passenger side mirror. Police found video surveillance that reportedly shows the driver pulling over after the collision to inspect the damage done to the vehicle. Officials are asking any witnesses or people with video of the collision to come forward.

OREGON-RURAL COUNTIES-IDAHO

2 Oregon counties continue push to join Idaho

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — People in two counties in rural Oregon voted to push their lawmakers to consider moving their communities into Idaho, which they say is more representative of their political views. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the chances of Jefferson and Union counties joining Idaho are slim as it would require votes by both Oregon and Idaho legislatures and the U.S. Congress. Supporteres have been working for several years to build momentum for shifting Oregon’s border to put some of the state’s more rural, and politically conservative, counties to Idaho. They say that, because state politics are dominated by more populous — and more politically progressive — communities along the Interstate 5 corridor, large swaths of the state are ignored.