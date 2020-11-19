Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON

Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations up 137% since Nov. 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon has surpassed 400, the highest number since the pandemic began and a 137% increase since the beginning of November. State health officials said Wednesday that 406 people were hospitalized, with 94 in intensive care. On Nov. 1, Oregon had 171 people in the hospital with COVID-19. A week ago, 290 people were hospitalized. The news comes as health officials announced 1,099 new cases of the virus and 10 deaths. Oregon began a statewide “freeze” on social activity Wednesday in an attempt to slow the spread.

SPECIAL SESSION-REVENUE FORECAST

Oregon lawmaker calls for December special session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — House Speaker Tina Kotek is calling for a special session in order for lawmakers to allocate additional funds that would help Oregonians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kotek on Wednesday said she is particularly interested in seeing the state spend $100 million to keep Oregonians housed and stabilize the rental market as the pandemic continues into 2021. Kotek’s push for a special session came as the state’s latest revenue forecast was released Wednesday. It was essentially unchanged from the September estimate by the Oregon Office of Ecoomic Analysis, showing lawmakers would likely have $124 million more in tax revenue for this two-year budget period compared with the forecast three months ago.

LES SCHWAB-LUNCH BREAK SUIT

Les Schwab to pay $16M to Oregon employees over lunch breaks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of Les Schwab Tire Centers employees in Oregon will receive $2,500 checks this month as part of a settlement over a lawsuit that said the chain hadn’t given workers enough time for lunch. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 2017 lawsuit alleged the Schwab employees hadn’t received the full, 30-minute lunch breaks that Oregon law requires for hourly employees. The Bend-based company continues to maintain that it provides the requisite lunch breaks but agreed to pay $16 million to over 3,700 employees to settle the case. Les Schwab is one of Oregon’s biggest companies, with annual sales of $1.8 billion. The court will mail the checks directly to eligible employees and former employees.

FRANCE-TRAIN ATTACK

American train attack witness hospitalized in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The lawyer for an American who was scheduled to testify about his role in the dramatic capture of an Islamic State operative aboard a high-speed train says his witness has been hospitalized after he flew in to Paris. The attorney, Thibault de Montbrial, wouldn’t give details Thursday about what is ailing Spencer Stone, citing medical privacy. Stone, then a 23-year-old U.S. airman, was among passengers who helped subdue gunman Ayoub El Khazzani aboard the Amsterdam to Paris train in 2015. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Stone would be able to testify as planned at the hearing.

DEPUTY MENACING CONVICTION

Deputy convicted of menacing involving former girlfriend

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a menacing charge in connection with an incident involving his former girlfriend. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 36-year-old Brandon Kearns was originally charged with strangulation and harassment after the Jan. 15, 2019, incident. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation. John Wentworth, a chief deputy district attorney in Clackamas County and the incoming district attorney, said Tuesday that his office consulted with the victim and “weighed the risks of coming away from the Clackamas County case with nothing and decided making a criminal record of Mr. Kearns’ behavior with a meaningful charge was the most important outcome.” Kearns has resigned from the sheriff’s office.

FATAL TRAIN COLLISION

Pedestrian struck, killed by light rail train in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say one person died after running across Interstate 84 and in front of a light rail train in Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near the Hollywood Transit Center in Northeast Portland. Portland police officer Melissa Newhard says preliminary investigation shows the person was trying to run across the highway’s eastbound lane from the south side, when they reached the MAX train track lines. Newhard said the person, whom police have not identified, jumped in front of the train and died at the scene.

FATAL CRASH

2 killed, 2 hurt in head-on crash near La Pine

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two were hurt in the fiery head-on crash of a pickup truck and rental van that blocked U.S. Highway 97 near La Pine. KTVZ-TV reports Oregon State Police, La Pine Rural Fire District firefighter-medics and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday about a mile south of La Pine. Fire Chief Mike Supkis said the pickup collided with a southbound U-Haul rental truck, with two confirmed fatalities and two people taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend. Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the collision, which prompted a lengthy closure of the highway.

PRISON DEATH

Man convicted of sexually abusing 3 children dies in prison

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a southern Oregon man convicted of sexually abusing three children has died in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 80-year-old Leo Barton was lodged at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. The Oregon State Police has been notified and a medical examiner will determine a cause of death, which is standard practice. Barton was convicted in 2018 of five counts of first-degree sex abuse and single counts of sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration, according to court records. His earliest release date was in 2075. The News-Review in Roseburg reported in 2018 that Barton and his attorney maintained his innocence and claimed one victim touched him first.