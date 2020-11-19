Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REVENUE FORECAST-WASHINGTON

Uncertainty remains, but Washington sees revenues increase

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s revenues continued to improve over the past few months, but officials warned there is significant uncertainty moving forward as the state continues to struggle with a surge in coronavirus cases that has led to a new round of business closures. Updated numbers by the the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections through mid-2023 are more than $900 million above what had been originally forecasted. But the state’s revenue projection for that same timeframe remains nearly $2.4 billion below what it was before the pandemic hit. Wednesday’s meeting was the final forecast before Gov. Jay Inslee releases a budget proposal next month ahead of the start of the 105-day legislative session in January.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-NEWHOUSE

US Rep. Newhouse says he has tested positive for coronavirus

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is tweeting that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.Newhouse, who represents central Washington state, says he took a test after feeling run down and that the results came back Tuesday night. The 65-year-old farmer from the Yakima Valley tweeted Wednesday that he is quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home. The Seattle Times reported that Newhouse is the first member of Washington’s congressional delegation to disclose testing positive for COVID-19. At least 22 other House members and six senators have contracted the illness, according to a list maintained by GovTrack.

EYMAN TRIAL

Eyman trial over campaign funds paused because of illness

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Thurston County Superior Court judge has paused a civil trial involving anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman after a state attorney informed the court that a family member of a member of its legal team had become ill. The Herald reports Judge James Dixon on Wednesday recessed the trial until Monday. The restart could be pushed past Monday if lawyers and witnesses are not available. Wednesday was supposed to be the third day of testimony in a state lawsuit that accuses Eyman of secretly moving campaign funds between initiatives, getting a $308,000 kickback from a signature-gathering firm and failing to report as political contributions hundreds of thousands of dollars from friends and supporters.

POSTAL WORKER-FRAUD

Postal worker sentenced for fraud, embezzlement, theft

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A former postal worker was sentenced Tuesday for wire fraud, embezzlement and identity theft amounting to $276,000 over seven years. The News Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones sentenced Iliganoa Theresa Lauofo of Tacoma to two years, three months in prison after she pleaded guilty. She’ll also must pay $276,639 in restitution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Lauofo “lied about her household composition and income, used stolen identities to claim additional benefits and open bank and credit accounts, and stole checks from the mail during a period when she was employed by the U.S. Postal Service.”

FISHING BOAT-CAPSIZE

Search underway for Tulalip officer after boat capsized

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Tulalip Fish and Wildlife police officer is missing and presumed dead after a rogue wave hit a patrol vessel, causing it to capsize. Tulalip police said Wednesday that Officer Shawn Edge, the boat’s captain, and Officer Charlie Cortez had followed another boat into the Everett Marina on Tuesday night to ensure it returned safely. They were heading to the Tulalip Bay Marina when the vessel was hit by a wave and capsized. Both men were thrown into the water. Officer Edge was located and rescued near Hat Island. Officer Cortez was still missing on Wednesday and presumed dead.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington again reports record number of virus cases

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has reported 2,589 additional COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, setting another new record. The previous record was set Sunday with 2,519 cases. The state has set multiple new records in the past week. The update brings the state’s totals to over 134,000 cases and 2,571 deaths. The state says 1.9% of people diagnosed in Washington have died. State health officials also reported that 9,573 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus with 55 new hospitalizations since Monday. Health officials also say a deadly outbreak of the coronavirus among residents and staff at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood has grown to 99 cases.

SHOOTING SUSPECT-ARKANSAS ARREST

Washington state shooting suspect surrenders in Arkansas

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have confirmed that a man charged in the shooting death of his mother in May turned himself into police in Arkansas earlier this week. The Seattle Times reported that Redmond Police spokesperson Andrea Wolf-Buck said 35-year-old Charles Kramer was staying with relatives in Bentonville, Arkansas before deciding to turn himself in. King County prosecutors charged Kramer on Friday with premeditated first-degree murder after accusing him of shooting his 59-year-old mother Ramona Whited with a hunting rifle while she slept on May 13. Court records do not yet indicate if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

AP-US-WRONGFUL-PREGNANCY-AWARD

Judge awards $10 million to family in ‘wrongful life’ case

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has awarded $10 million to the family of a severely disabled child who was born after a community clinic nurse inadvertently gave the mother a flu shot instead of a birth-control injection. The Seattle Times reports a federal judge last week awarded the child $7.5 million for her medical, educational and other expenses. The award came on top of $2.5 million in damages for her parents. The judge found that the mother would not have become pregnant in 2011 if the nurse at a clinic had given her the correct shot. The federal government is responsible for the damages because the clinic is federally funded.

NEW HEALTH SECRETARY-WASHINGTON

Dr. Umair A. Shah named new Washington secretary of health

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Dr. Umair A. Shah as the state’s new secretary of health. Shah currently serves as executive director and local health authority for Harris County Public Health in Houston, Texas. He will replace John Wiesman, who announced in May that he will resign his role in January 2021 to take a job at the University of North Carolina. Shah will start his new job on Dec. 21. Shah has led Harris County Public health for the past seven years. Before that, he was chief medical officer of Galveston County Health District and served as an emergency department physician at Houston’s DeBakey VA Hospital for more than two decades.

HOME HEALTHCARE WORKERS-COURT RULING

US judge blocks Trump Administration rule inhibiting unions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a Trump Administration rule that opponents say would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. The San Francisco-based judge found Tuesday that changing Medicaid state payment requirements would have made it tougher for states to deduct employee benefits and union dues from workers’ paychecks. They help low-income seniors and people with disabilities bath, eat, get dressed, take medication and move about. The challenge was filed by attorneys general in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington. Spokesmen for the federal agency did not immediately comment.