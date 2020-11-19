Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRUMP LAST MINUTE ROLLBACKS

BILLINGS, Mont. — Down to its final weeks, the Trump administration is working to push through dozens of environmental rollbacks that could weaken century-old protections for migratory birds, expand Arctic drilling and hamstring future regulation of public health threats. SENT: 1130 words. With AP photos.

SAGE GROUSE PROTECTION

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Trump administration announced plans Thursday that ease protections for sage grouse in the West, prompting an outcry by critics who say the move paves the way for widespread mining and drilling and ignores a federal court ruling. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 640 words.

FRANCE TRAIN ATTACK

PARIS — When the bare-chested gunman suddenly appeared aboard the speeding Paris-bound train, laden with weapons and his mind allegedly filled with Islamic State group propaganda, passengers at first were stunned. Then, they sprang into action. SENT: 920 words. With AP photos.

TESLA CRASH BATTERIES

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon man crashed a Tesla while going about 100 mph (161 kph), destroying the vehicle, a power pole and starting a fire when some of the hundreds of batteries from the vehicle broke windows and landed in residences, police said. SENT: 260 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC–T25-UCLA-OREGON PREVIEW

EUGENE, Ore. — With a 2-0 start during a short season where every win is crucial, Oregon is not concerned with some of the more minor details. The No. 11 Ducks host UCLA on Saturday, a game that was originally set for Friday night. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 670 words. With AP photos.

FBC PAC 12 SCHEDULES: Pac-12 allows flexibility to schedule nonconference games

IN BRIEF

CHURCH LEADER RAPE SENTENCE: Former church leader sentenced to 125 years for rape of a child.

