PORTLAND PROTESTS MAN HURT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The lawyer for a man who was hit in the face by a crowd control munition launched by a federal officer in Portland is back in the hospital for an infection related to his injury. SENT: 270 words.

EX PRISON DOCTOR SUSPENDED LICENSE

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington state Medical Commission has indefinitely suspended the license of a former head doctor at a prison in Monroe, citing evidence of inadequate care that harmed incarcerated people. SENT: 340 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGE SPORTS

Tennessee athletic director and former Volunteers football coach Phillip Fulmer said Friday he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. And Miami’s Manny Diaz became the latest active coach to announce he has contracted the virus. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

FBN SEAHAWKS ANALYSIS

SEATTLE — On the night before the game that may be a tipping point in their season, the Seattle Seahawks’ defense held a meeting of accountability. By Tim Booth. SENT: 850 words.

BKW PAC 12 PREVIEW

Stanford is receiving plenty of attention during the preseason with Tara VanDerveer on the verge of passing the late Pat Summitt as the winningest coach in women’s basketball. But the Cardinal are also hoping the spotlight will be on them at the end of the season. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

FBC—WASHINGTON STATE QB OUT: Report: Washington State QB to miss game vs. Stanford.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REPAIR: Seattle to repair, not replace, the West Seattle Bridge.

SMALL PLANE CRASH: Pilot found dead in wreckage of small plane that crashed.

IDENTITY THEFT SENTENCE: Federal Way woman sentenced in aircraft fraud scheme.