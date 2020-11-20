Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Several Republican politicians and other officials are pushing back against Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus, even as Oregon suffered the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Under Brown’s order, all restaurants and bars are closed except for takeout and public places such as gyms and museums are also temporarily closed. Social gatherings are limited to no more than six people from two households, both inside and outside. State Sen. Dennis Linthicum decried Brown’s actions on Thursday as an attack on Thanksgiving and personal freedoms. A newly election county official this week also lashed out.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Trump administration announced plans that ease protections for sage grouse in the West, prompting an outcry by critics who say the move paves the way for widespread mining and drilling and ignores a federal court ruling. U.S. officials plan to publish the plans Friday in the Federal Register as part of a process that could allow the plans to take effect shortly before Trump leaves office. The ground-dwelling greater sage grouse is at the center of a bitter conflict between the administration and conservationists involving how much of the West’s public lands should be opened to development. The six plans cover Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada/northeastern California, and Oregon.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Health care workers are facing incredible stress as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and they work long shifts while trying to save coronavirus patients without getting sick themselves. Nurses and doctors in Oregon say they are finding little relief with coronavirus infections spreading at record levels, taxing the capacity of many hospitals. The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported the state’s largest daily number of confirmed cases, most daily deaths and people hospitalized for the virus.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported three grim COVID-19 record high’s Thursday, the state’s largest daily number of confirmed cases, most daily deaths and people hospitalized for the virus. There were 1,225 new confirmed and COVID-19 cases increasing the state total to 60,873. There were 20 new deaths reported, surpassing the 800 death toll since the start of the pandemic. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon is 414, the highest number since the pandemic began and a 142% increase since the beginning of November, according to state health data released Thursday. Of the deaths reported Thursday, two people were in their 30′s while everyone else ranged from 40 to 95 years old.