Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,987 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths while health officials and doctors continued to urge people not to have Thanksgiving gatherings. The update Thursday brings the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 2,603 statewide with 137,411 cases. The Seattle Times reports that 9,673 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus with 31 new hospitalizations since Wednesday, according to state officials. A new virus outbreak is also happening at a long-term care facility in Yakima, where officials say 50 people have been infected and four people have died.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a new cap on fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash and GrubHub. The proclamation caps delivery fees at 15% and total fees at 18% of the purchase price of an order. It takes effect next Wednesday. The announcement comes following Inslee imposing new restrictions in response to COVID-19, including banning indoor dining. As of this week, there have been more than 137,000 confirmed cases in the state and 2,603 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft says its affordable-housing initiative has hit upon a model for quickly converting market-rate apartments to ones middle-income workers such as teachers and nurses can afford. The tech giant two years ago announced what is now a $750 million pledge toward increasing the availability of affordable units. As part of that, it said Thursday it has invested $40 million with a partnership called Urban Housing Ventures, which recently bought three apartment complexes in Seattle’s east-side suburbs. The group is cutting rents in 40% of the units for middle-income workers. One resident, middle-school counselor Sam Baker, said it’s saving her $600 a month and means she won’t have to take a seasonal department store job over the holidays.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — For the first time, murder charges have been specifically described in a federal indictment against two men accused in the June 8, 2019, shooting deaths of five people outside White Swan. The Yakima Herald reports a new indictment against James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. The new indictment increased the number of charges from eight to 19. It levels charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury against both men.