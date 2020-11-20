Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson rebounded from his worst performance of the season to throw for two touchdowns, and the Seattle Seahawks moved back on top of the NFC West with a 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson was flawless, erasing the mistakes from the past four weeks when Seattle dropped three of four. For a few days, Seattle will be back on top alone until the Rams play on Monday night against Tampa Bay. Kyler Murray was 29 of 42 for 269 yards and two TDs, but Seattle was able to sack the QB three times.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The No. 11 Ducks host UCLA on Saturday after another shuffling of schedules in the Pac-12. The game was originally set for Friday night but was pushed back a day because the Bruins hosted California on Sunday, another change caused by coronavirus issues. The game will feature two dual-threat quarterbacks. Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough is only the second Ducks QB to throw for more than 200 yards and run for 80 or more in back-to-back games. UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns while running for 52 yards and another score in the Bruins’ victory over Cal.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s one scheduled crossover game with the Pac-12 South may test just how much the Huskies are willing to play a ground-and-pound style of offense. The Huskies host Arizona on Saturday looking to go 2-0. The Wildcats gave up 325 yards through the air in their opener and it could be tempting for Washington to test that passing defense again. Washington coach Jimmy Lake insists he wants balance and a system that is flexible enough to do whatever is needed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ Elleby was the 46th pick in the NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. He became the first Washington State player drafted since Klay Thompson in 2011. Elleby averaged 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds as a sophomore for the Cougars last season. He also led the Pac-12 with 1.8 steals per game. He says he grew up watching the Blazers, and always admired former guard Brandon Roy.